BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission was scheduled to meet Wednesday night to cover their standard agenda as well as hold the first of two different hearings surrounding the Area of Impact Agreement with the City of Blackfoot. Due to lack of commissioners being able to attend the meeting, it was cancelled and will result in both hearings being held on the same date, Sept. 8.
The work between the City of Blackfoot and Bingham County has been underway for the better part of a year at this point with Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning Commission approving for recommendation to the city council the draft they had worked through to that point. The agreement at that point had some items left to be desired on both sides, but was stated that this agreement was leaps and bounds ahead of any agreement that the two had in the past.
The attorney for the City of Blackfoot noted in the meeting that the previous agreement was “worthless” and did not benefit either party. He said the two entities are required to reach an agreement on the subject or the state of Idaho could step in and enforce whatever agreement they feel is the most beneficial for both entities. Although it is believed that the state will not intervene as long as due diligence is being conducted by both the city and the county, the long delays have some wondering what it will take to get them to step in if the need arises.
Officials of both the City of Blackfoot and Bingham County were contacted requesting input on the cancellation of the meeting. Tiffany Olsen, Bingham County Planning and Development director, noted that they tried to find a time that would allow them to have a quorum in attendance to hold the hearing but could not settle on a day that worked for everyone. Instead, they picked a day where the largest amount of commissioners said they would be available for the meeting and scheduled the first hearing for that day. Olsen said the county continues to search for the final seat in the commission and would be representing the residents who live inside Blackfoot’s city limits. She said the two hearings will be held simultaneously during the September meeting and if the meeting continues past midnight, they will reschedule the second part of the hearing for a later date.
Blackfoot P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert noted that as the county continues to mold and shape their section of the agreement, they will continue to take the future growth of Blackfoot into account when they make any recommendations for changes. The City of Blackfoot is anxiously awaiting the decision or recommendations from the County P&Z so it may make any necessary adjustments before final recommendations to the city council.
The Area of Impact Agreement between the two entities involves the vicinity directly surrounding the city limits of Blackfoot and the construction expectations along with included infrastructure for plans of future growth for Blackfoot. Once the agreement is decided upon, the two will be able to work together in growth.