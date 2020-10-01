BLACKFOOT — A good crowd gathered early Wednesday evening at the Jensen Grove shelter for a vigil to mark the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The vigil was hosted by the Bingham Crisis Center (BCC).
Due to environmental concerns, there were no helium balloons released into the air to note the cases of domestic violence in Bingham County. Instead, a table was decorated with balloons and colored rocks to help bring awareness.
Eight white balloons with white rocks signified the children sheltered by the BCC in 2019. Sixteen purple balloons with rocks signified the number of men and women sheltered at the center. Eight black balloons and rocks represented the number of domestic violence related fatalities in Idaho in 2019.
BCC Director Scott Smith said the painted rocks will be placed in front of the Blackfoot center and will be added to every year it’s needed.
“We hope to see a day when we won’t need to place any rocks in front of the center,” Smith said. “That’s why we want to bring awareness to this problem.”
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll read a proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the city.
“Domestic violence affects people of all races, ages and genders,” Carroll said. “Children in an abusive environment are abused and neglected. We want to see a coordinated community effort to put a stop to this heinous crime.”
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland went over the number of calls his department has seen with 108 domestic violence calls this year. He said he had seen seven civil protection orders this week alone.
He said people being shut in due to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the biggest reasons for the number of cases.
Blackfoot Police Captain Gordon Croft also spoke.
“We need to make domestic violence prevention a priority,” Croft said.
He recalled the first domestic violence case he had ever responded to. The woman involved was missing a large clump of hair from her head along with other injuries. Her children were impacted, Croft said. But the case did not go to court because the woman declined to press charges.
“Twenty years later, I found out the mother had committed suicide,” he added. “People need to contact their state legislators to put more teeth in laws so we can better prevent domestic violence.”
County Commissioner Jessica Lewis spoke on the lengths that protecting against domestic violence has come through many years.
“In the 1800s, wife beating was accepted,” Lewis said. “The women’s movement in the 1970s helped bring about reform of domestic violence laws, but we still have a long way to go.”
Smith said one in four women experience domestic violence nationally, but many cases of domestic violence go unreported.
The BCC reported 409 bed nights in which shelter was sought at the center in 2019, with services provided free to victims and their families, he noted.
He encouraged people to share Facebook Live video from Wednesday’s event to help spread awareness.
“If all of this tonight helps just one person, it’s worth it,” Smith said.