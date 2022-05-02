BLACKFOOT — The Awareness Center for Counseling has a new owner and they celebrated that with a ribbon cutting on April 18.
Suzette Roberts, the new owner, moved along with her oldest daughter and her family in August 2020 and she started as a counselor with the center that month.
“One thing led to another and here I am in 2022 purchasing it,” Roberts said.
The Awareness Center for Counseling has been open for more than two decades, since 2001, and they do outpatient mental health therapy. They have five counselors on hand, ready to assist community members who need a space to speak their mind, and Roberts doesn’t intend on disrupting that.
“I think that, especially in a small town, a service like this is super needed so I have no intentions of ruffling any feathers or making drastic changes,” Roberts said. If she does make any changes, it’ll be bringing on more counselors so more community members can find a space to speak their mind.
Roberts has observed a rising need for counseling services in the last two years after COVID-19 swept around the globe.
“We had a lot of people stuck in their houses for a lot of months and that I think just brought some awareness to the impact of that isolation and the need for assistance at times,” Roberts said.
Roberts said that while her responsibilities will change and expand, she’s not going to stop counseling.
“That is my passion so I don’t know if I could fully ever give it up, so now it’s just a matter of cutting back a little to do the administrative kind of things that are required with owning it but I have no intention of stopping my services to my own clients,” Roberts said.
At the beginning of her career, Roberts had no intention of doing this kind of work. She started in vocational rehab, which is focused on getting people back to work. However, she was focused on assisting people with disabilities, and helping them to change their mindset after they’re not able to perform a job they’ve already been doing.
After witnessing so many people feeling physical and emotional pain, it led her to think, “man, there’s a lot of hurting going on in this world.”
“So I kind of just shifted my focus and decided to do therapy instead of vocational counseling. I decided to do mental health counseling,” Roberts said. “It’s great to help people get back to work but I want to help them get back to life more than just work.”
Roberts said that because she was already focused on psychology, making the switch just required extra schooling.
“Instead of stopping at my bachelor’s, I stepped up and completed my masters and then my internship, then my licensor, so really it was a time thing,” Roberts explained.
Roberts encouraged anyone who feels like they need a space to talk, that they should, “Make that call. Take that first step in getting the help.”
Roberts wanted people to know that just because they seek therapy, it doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with them.
“Therapy means you’re struggling right now and you need some help,” Roberts said.
The business is located at 199 W. Bridge St. Their phone number is 208-782-2060.