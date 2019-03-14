BLACKFOOT -- AYSO summer soccer registration is open now until April 6. Prospective players can register at http://ayso.bluesombrero.com/region434.
You must register and pay online to play, and be sure to e-sign the forms.
The registration is not complete until you have paid online. Organizers are unable to accept cash or checks this year, as this is an AYSO National rule to pay online only.
Because everything is done online this year, there is no need to bring any forms this year.
Anyone needing reversible green/yellow jerseys for the U5-U10 divisions should go to the soccer shed the first week of practices and/or games. They are an extra $15.
To reach a local board member, email blackfootayso@yahoo.com.