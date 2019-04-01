BLACKFOOT – In the business named B&R Craft & Hobbies, B stands for Baron and R stands for Rodgers.
To seamstresses and crafters who patronize the store, the letters mean quality and abundance, because they know from experience that’s what they will find when they shop there - the highest quality and must abundant stock of cotton and flannel cloth to be found in southeast Idaho.
The former Shirley Rodgers and her late husband Robert Baron started the business 39 years ago, and she carried it on with hired help after his death in 2003 until their two daughters, Barbara E. Key and Debra Wallace, joined her. The store is in its fourth location since the doors opened in a building next to Clark Radio.
The first location was quickly outgrown and the couple bought a building on North Ash Street. Shirley remained there until Walmart came to town and siphoned away her business. She had an offer from someone who wanted to buy the building, Shirley said, and decided it was a good time to sell. She held a going out of business sale and otherwise disposed of most of her stock, and went home to rest.
Being a person who likes to stay busy, within a month boredom got the best of her. She had stored what was left of her merchandise in a small building rented by her sons from Clark that had an adjoining building that was empty so she rented it as well and went back to work. She said quilting had become the new pastime for idle hands, and it was something she loved and could help others to learn.
Walmart notwithstanding, her business was a success again.
“I just decided not to stock anything they carried, so I didn’t have to worry about them, and I only carry the best fabrics. I won’t stock anything that doesn’t have a high thread count.” And that helped to guarantee her success.
The final move was to the present location. “My son owned the building and it was empty at the time,” she said. “He told me if I wanted to rent it he would fix it up with shelves and do whatever I needed.”
While the sign on the unassuming building on the south side of West Bridge Street as you’re leaving the downtown area says simply “B&R Crafts and Hobbies,” a step inside reveals a wonderland of fabrics, row upon row.
They come in a multitude of imaginative patterns ranging from checks, toys and flowers to kittens and dogs, ducks and geese, elk, deer, bison, moose, lions and tigers and more. The choices are unlimited. The reason the store carries the two types of fabric it does is that it caters to quilters and babies, Shirley said. If you love quilts but not making your own, chances are you’ll find one for sale there.
They started making quilts to display the variety of fabric they carry, but there’s always someone who wants to buy them, so they have to make more. “We make and sell or give away a 150 to 300 a year, most of them king or twin size,” Shirley says, “Some are tied, but most are machine quilted.”
Those given away go to various charitable efforts like the Children’s Christmas Project. This spring Shirley gave a large supply of multi-colored crochet thread to one of her grandsons’ kindergarten class to be used for making hot air balloons.
Some of their most popular hand-made baby things are hem-stitched blankets, burp cloths and canopies for baby car seats. Shirley’s throne is the hem-stitching machine where she can be found working away for hours, but since her daughters came to work with her full-time, Barbara eight years ago and Debra about 12, she’s semi-retired. “She only works 40-45 hours a week now,” Barbara says wryly.
You’ll also find in the shop all of the accessories it takes to make use of the fabrics, such as thread, needles, thimbles, scissors and measuring tapes, but that’s not all. B&R may have the biggest selection of used paperback books in town, along with audio tapes for those who prefer to get their entertainment by ear, a few children’s toys, and even candy from October through February.
There’s a huge supply of used books to choose from, all sorted according to genre and/or author and on shelves where they’re easy to browse through. Anyone bringing books trades them for credit so they get discounts on the ones they buy. But they must be in good condition.
And if you’re in need of advice or someone to talk to, you’ll find it in Shirley, who says she’s working on her fourth generation of Blackfoot residents. She presides over the store’s warm and friendly atmosphere that invites a sit-down and a chat if you’re not in a hurry and she’s not busy at the hem-stitching machine. “I’m a people person,” Shirley says, “and sometimes people just want somebody to talk to. They know they’re welcome here.”
It’s the atmosphere that makes people feel welcome, she notes. “I babysat all 12 of my grandkids here. They grew up in the store, and the customers didn’t seem to mind. When they got too big to babysit, I put them to work around the store.”
The shop is open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.