BLACKFOOT – The August meeting of the Bingham Academy school board took place on Thursday night with a number of items on the agenda, including a board member’s resignation, payment of July bills, bus routes, the financial report, and an academic report.
The board member who resigned was Teri Storey, who had not participated in recent board meetings and gave an effective date of her resignation at the end of her term on Aug. 31.
The bus routes include seven routes for a total of 450 miles per day. The bus routes include the transportation of students for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center elementary school and the middle school located in Riverside Plaza as well as Bingham Academy, also housed in the Riverside Plaza.
The expenses for July included a payment for legal fees of $10,818 the Idaho Falls law firm Peterson Moss Hall and Olsen, the home office of Nathan Olsen, the attorney who has been representing Bingham Academy in their battles with the City of Blackfoot over applying for a conditional use permit.
The executive session was to approve the filing of an application for the conditional use permit as required by the city upon the recommendation of legal counsel.
Also on the agenda was the proposed new lease agreement from Woodbury Corp., the owner of the Riverside Plaza. No details of the lease agreement were disclosed at the meeting and the matter was tabled.
Two other items on the agenda — the approval of a budget and the submission of a continuous improvement plan which are both supposed to be submitted prior to the start of the new school year — were put off until the Sept. 19 board meeting.
The continuous improvement plan given to the members of the board and those present in the audience was a copy of the plan for 2018-2019 and the very first line of the statutory requirements were that it needed to be posted no later than Oct. 1 of each year.
Also on the agenda was the approval of a teacher hiring for the special education department. After failing to secure the services of a part-time teacher to fill the void as per the proposed budget called for, this hiring was approved by the board with a 3-0 vote.
The hiring of a new counselor in Mindy Singer was also approved and she was on hand to be welcomed to Bingham Academy by the three board members in attendance.
Lead administrator Mark Fisk announced that enrollment for this fall appeared to be around 118-120 students. That number may fluctuate depending on who shows up for classes in the first week of school.