BLACKFOOT — The board of the Bingham Academy charter school decided Thursday night to file an application for a conditional use permit with the City of Blackfoot.
The action came during their regular August meeting after the board discussed the issue in executive session. Trustees said it came upon the recommendation of the school’s legal counsel, attorney Nathan Olsen.
On Friday, a statement was issued from Bingham Academy to the Bingham County Chronicle which — while calling the step a “reasonable compromise” — still took issue with what was being asked for by the city.
“After productive discussions between Bingham Academy’s attorney and officials with the City of Blackfoot the board of Bingham Academy last night decided to apply for a conditional use permit (CUP) for the school,” the statement said. “A major concern for the board has been the city’s demand that Bingham Academy be required to file with the CUP a transition plan. The transition plan would have required Bingham Academy to meet certain periodic benchmarks over a period of years and to leave its current location by a certain date. If any of the benchmarks in the plan were not met the city could have revoked the school’s CUP, even during the middle of the school year. Given that many of the factors contained in such a plan would be outside the school’s control the board could not agree to move forward with the city’s demand. However after discussions between the city and our attorney Nathan Olsen it has been agreed that Bingham Academy can apply and receive a long-term CUP without such a transition plan being submitted to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“While the board feels that the city does not have any legal authority to require a CUP of Bingham Academy, we feel this is a reasonable compromise. We also hope these discussions have helped foster a better working relationship with the City of Blackfoot moving forward.”
However, city officials contacted by the Chronicle for a response to the statement Friday said there have been no recent discussions between the city and the school’s attorney, and that no agreement has been reached between the two sides on a transition plan.
“It appears (BA is) going to apply for a CUP, and the city is excited to do that,” said Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot Planning and Zoning administrator. “We’re just going to process it like any normal application, we’re anxious to get them in compliance. But the reality is that there’s been no discussion at all recently.”
“No discussions have been held recently with Bingham Academy nor with its attorney, Nathan Olsen,” said Mayor Marc Carroll. “There have been letters from Olsen, he has sent formal letters to the city June 24 and July 23, both responded to by the city.
“To my knowledge, there has only been one actual meeting with (Olsen) and that was on May 30 in Kurt Hibbert’s office and that was set up by (Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center administrator) Debbie Steele to talk about a transition plan and BCCLC, not the academy.”
Carroll reiterated that BA does need to apply for a conditional use permit and it needs to be approved by the P&Z commission.
“The note from Bingham Academy indicates some kind of agreement, but there have been no new meetings as referred to in the first sentence (of the BA board’s statement),” Carroll said. “I have no idea what P&Z might put in as far as conditions, they may or they may not require a transition plan, but the tone of (BA’s) message indicates a deal has been reached.
“I want to be clear, no agreement has been made, and on top of that no conversations have been had recently, only letters responded to by (city attorney) Garrett Sandow.”
In an interview with Idaho EdNews, P&Z commissioner Ron Ramirez said he was unaware of such an assurance, and that the P&Z board would decide on the school’s need to include a transition plan after the city receives the school’s CUP application.
Ramirez told Idaho EdNews he still expects the transition plan to factor into the commission’s decision to grant the school a permit, stemming from complaints about the school from other businesses in the Riverside Plaza where Bingham Academy is located in a former theater area, Ramirez said.
“We will consider all of the factors and if necessary — if we think it is important — we could still ask for a transitional plan,” Ramirez said.
Bingham Academy’s first day of classes is on Monday.