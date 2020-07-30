This week, we take a look at one of the best movie franchises of all time, the “Back to the Future” trilogy.
Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and Lea Thompson, the trilogy starts off with the Robert Zemekis film by the same name that was released in 1985 and tells the story of Marty McFly, played by Fox, and his friend, “Doc” Emmett Brown, the local scientist who turns a DeLorean automobile into a time travel machine that takes McFly back to the year 1955 to correct an error in history.
It all begins innocently enough, until McFly agrees to meet with Doc at 1:18 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot and all heck breaks loose.
Lybian terrorists arrive looking for the bomb that Doc was supposed to make for them with some enriched plutonium, which of course Doc used to provide power to his “time machine” DeLorean and when the terrorists discover that there is no bomb, they open fire and shoot Doc which gets McFly going and he sets the time machine into motion and ends up in 1955.
Long story short, McFly is knocked out and comes to, being tended to by the teenage version of his mother who becomes infatuated with him and he has to set things right with his dad and mother so they stay together and get married so that he will be born and not be eliminated from history.
The movie is more than entertaining and was deemed so back in 1985 when it was released and it earned a whole host of awards and nominations, including an Academy Award for best sound effects editing.
Produced at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Studios, the film only cost around $19 million and earned over $389 million which of course spawned the next two movies in the franchise.
The mere fact that Zemekis convinced Spielberg to be part of the project should tell you all you need to know about the movie and make you want to see it.
This film and its two sequels are definitely the thing that legends are made of and rightfully so. This is definitely a family oriented motion picture and the sequels fit right into the sequence.
You won’t be blown away by any nifty computer generated images, but when the Blackfoot Movie Mill agreed to package them together in a triple feature on Thursday and Friday nights, July 30 and 31, and has a special price for the trio, it is more than one could hope for.
Be sure to check with the Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com for show times and to ensure that you can reserve your favorite seats for the show. It will be well worth your money and you will get three movies for the price of one with this special showing.
“Back to the Future II” was released four years later in 1989 and with a beefed up budget of nearly $40 million, it raked in another $335 million at the box office.
This sequel features much of the same cast, including Fox, Lloyd and Thompson, but centers around the future Marty McFly and they end up in the year 2015 where Marty’s children are not what you might think considering how normal the characters played by Fox and Thompson seem to be.
They quickly make amends, get things straightened out, and return to the original year of the starting point in the movie. Another delightful and entertaining film that is well worth the time and money you will spend watching the movies.
“Back to the Future III” centers around the belief that when Doc was shot in the original, he somehow ended up back in 1885, so Marty figures out a way to get back there to save Doc from getting killed for real and altering the future in the process.
In traveling back in time, Marty somehow breaks the fuel line on the DeLorean and they spend all their time figuring how to get the DeLorean up to speed to be able to travel back to the present. This film was another $40 million budgeted project that earned $250 million at the box office and a nice profit as well.
Three great movies all packaged into one nice evening at the Movie Mill and an evening you won’t want to miss. Again, check the website for show times and to reserve your seats.