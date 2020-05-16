BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair is facing a challenge in this year’s primary election for his District 1 seat from fellow Firth resident Kevin Christensen.
Endorsement interviews for the Idaho State Journal were recently conducted for the two candidates with the Bingham News Chronicle also participating.
Their views on various topics are presented here.
MARK BAIR
Bair has spent more than seven years as commissioner. He said he wanted to be fiscally responsible and help bring healthy economic growth to the county, which he said are still among his goals.
Asked about what he felt were the greatest accomplishments in his time on the commission, Bair said he was proud of the job done in being fiscally responsible, putting out a budget that has regularly grown just over one percent, while giving county employees regular cost of living increases.
Among the biggest issues facing the county, Bair said he is very concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on revenues. “We get a lot of revenue from the state. That revenue is going to be down but we don’t know how much yet,” he noted.
Bair said the county has built up some good reserves with around $5.5 million in a rainy day fund.
“I’m sure we’re going have to use some of those funds, and every department will have to take somewhat of a cut because of the pandemic,” he added. “That’s one issue we have to get over.”
Bair said he grew more into the job of commissioner after he was first elected. “County budgets are a lot more complex than what I was used to, it took a couple or three years to understand that budget. You get dumped right into the middle of Planning and Zoning, those kinds of things,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed something new every day, it’s fun not to have to work on the same thing every day.”
Bair was asked about serving all of the towns in the county and how the commission can make people in each area feel they’re important. “As a commission I feel we’ve done that, I’ve tried to do that every time I get a phone call, and it can usually involve a simple fix that same day. I think we’ve done a good job answering people’s needs.”
Regarding growth, Bair said the county is in the middle of trying to negotiate impact agreements with Shelley and Blackfoot with a need to have a new area of impact.
“There’s a need to have the cities grow out, we see real problems with community sewer and water systems (with expansion),” he said. “There’s a housing shortage in Bingham County. We conduct meetings with Spudnik, Premier Technology, and Bingham Memorial Hospital, and people coming in for jobs at these places don’t have houses to move into here. We can abate property taxes for a certain amount of time, but it also involves getting the right people at the table, putting developers together with Spudnik and Premier.”
Property tax relief has been especially difficult the last five years with property values. Bair said a proposed one-year property tax freeze that was proposed in the last legislative session and failed in the Senate “would have been an absolute disaster” for the county in meeting residents’ county service needs.
Bair stressed the importance of voting this cycle through absentee ballot, requesting one through the county clerk’s office or idahovotes.gov. Bair said the county has been getting 300-500 ballot requests per day.
Bair sees the top priority for the next term as being finances for the next couple of years with the effects on the economy from COVID-19.
“We will need experienced hands at the wheel to balance the budget, we need to address the housing shortage, it’s important to have reasonable growth,” he added.
KEVIN CHRISTENSEN
Christensen is a lifelong county resident. His family settled in the Firth area in 1895, and he’s a fifth generation farmer. This is his first time running for public office.
“Bingham County is a special place to live,” Christensen said. “I decided to run to give a new, fresh perspective, some new ideas. Farming has taught me a lot of things about ups and downs that we can find in many areas.”
When asked about challenges facing the county, he said a fresh perspective is needed on how important the county is.
“People need to be able to have a voice, the people can govern the county the best way themselves,” Christensen said.
When he was asked how the county has been doing at managing the budget, he commended the commission for keeping the budget balanced. “With COVID-19 we don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s something to really look at.”
He also said the county has done well at keeping facilities adequate.
“I would love to have the opportunity to serve as commissioner and bring my core values,” Christensen said. “I can help the county move forward. It keeps you stay focused and sharp having an opponent (in the election), if you don’t have someone running against you, you lose focus. But they’ve done a good job on the commission.”
When asked if people in all the communities in the county feel represented, he responded, “There’s need for improvement from what I’ve gathered from some people.”
In terms of areas of need throughout the county, Christensen said Bingham County has the most roads of any county in the state of Idaho and “roads and bridges are definitely a concern, keeping them in good condition is always a priority.”