BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair has announced that he will file paperwork to run for another term on Monday.
“I enjoy working with friends, colleagues, and other elected officials to address concerns of Bingham County residents, and I’m excited to use what I’ve learned to continue serving as commissioner,” Bair said in a press release.
Bair said helping to create Patriot Field to honor Bingham County veterans is one of the highlights of his service as a commissioner. Placement of a memorial statue commissioned by sculptor and county native Ben Hammond completed May 24, 2019, has been another highlight, he said. The statue was purchased entirely through donations from individuals and businesses in Bingham County.
Bair serves on the Idaho Association of Counties Board of Directors, and is the Idaho representative to the National Association of Counties. He said understanding the partnerships between state and local government gives Bingham County a voice in state and national issues.
Bair said he and his wife, Sherrilynn, appreciate the value of raising families in Bingham County.
“Bingham County is still the greatest place to raise a family and it is my goal to make sure it remains that way,” he added. Bair said their five children and 18 grandchildren share that appreciation and provide plenty of opportunities to participate in county activities.
He said responsible use of taxpayer money is his highest priority.
“I am excited that we have been able to hold budget increases to one percent per year over the last seven years,” Bair said.