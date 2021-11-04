BLACKFOOT – On Wednesday in the main gymnasium at Blackfoot High School, the presentation and celebration of the school’s most recent state championship team took place.
For the first time in 46 years, the Blackfoot High School boys’ cross country team brought home a state championship trophy.
The crowd of several hundred students, administrators and well wishers let out a huge cheer as one by one the eight runners who participated were introduced, and the cheer grew louder as the individuals who were in the top five (runners who were scored) were introduced, led by 2021 individual state champion Eli Gregory and third place finisher Matt Thomas.
The trophies for both the 2021 state championship and the 2021 District 6 championship were awarded to Principal Roger Thomas who had the pleasure of his son Matt doing the presentation which resulted in the expected roar of the crowd and the father-son embrace at center court of the gymnasium.
Both Gregory and Thomas made the appropriate remarks, talking about the journey they have been on for three years to help develop the current team and to praise the efforts of each person who participated to bring these trophies and accomplishments to the school.
There was also the compliments, thank yous and praise for each member of the team and coaching staff who have been working toward this moment for the past three years.
The two seniors on the team, Eli Gregory and Justin Whitehead, were singled out for their outstanding leadership and work with every member on the team to bring them along with their growth as runners and their willingness to make every practice and meet and work toward the re-building of the cross country program at Blackfoot High School.
The foundation has been laid and the hope is for many more championships to follow in the next few years.