BLACKFOOT — It wasn’t hard to see why there were so few empty seats last Friday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
The Bar J Wranglers from the Jackson Hole area were in town for a return engagement. And it wasn’t just 4B license plates from Bingham County in the parking lot. Their audience came from all around.
Musically, they put on a western music show that’s hard to beat. If they aren’t displaying skill on their instruments, they’re showing it in their top-notch vocal harmony. They get you in the mood for the night with their western stage decoration with milk jugs, saw horses and saddles and other tack, down to metal fencing.
But what makes a Bar J Wranglers show even more entertaining is the mix of comedy that goes along with the music. The crowd can fill up the auditorium with laughter as much as the group can fill it up with music.
Part of the musical talent comes from multi-instrumentalist Donnie Cook, who picks some mean strings whether it’s on acoustic guitar, steel guitar, mandolin or banjo. On the comedy side, his long white handlebar mustache fits the bill when the group starts joking about car insurance and Cook dons a five-star general’s hat to bring to mind a certain insurance company’s character.
The band onstage Friday night also consisted of Bryan Humphrey on lead vocals and doghouse bass, Scott Humphrey on tenor vocals and rhythm guitar, Tim Hodgson on tenor and high baritone voice, guitar and fiddle, and Danny Rogers on bass voice and rhythm guitar.
Rogers has a bass voice that could hit the bottom of a deep well, showing great range.
Cook showed his ferocious picking on banjo when he played “Foggy Mountain Breakdown, with the joke behind that being that he just played a five-minute song in 42 seconds.
Bryan Humphrey took the lead in the comedy department on “Little Joe The Wrangler,” not knowing when to quit after the music had stopped, bringing Cook to the point of reading a magazine on the stage while taking a break from the steel guitar, leading to the remark that the audience would need a haircut and a shave by the time the song was over.
They turned a trick with the song “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” They showed their ability to make a wide range of animal sounds as they sang about Noah’s Ark, a piece that had the audience howling with laughter.
They got serious toward the end of the show by honoring the veterans before Veterans Day, performing the heart-wrenching “The Prayer of a Soldier.”
A three-song encore included the theme from “Rawhide” and “Happy Rovin’ Cowboy.”