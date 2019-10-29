BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is bringing the ever-popular Bar J Wranglers for a return engagement to entertain the people of southeast Idaho on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25, $20, and $15 and are available at blackfootpac.com, (208) 317-5508. Please note that earlier advertising listed the performance date on November 9 but due to scheduling problems, the concert date has been changed to Nov. 8.
The Wranglers perform in Jackson Hole seven nights per week during the summer months, entertaining 700 people nightly at the acclaimed Bar J Chuckwagon. During their off-season, the Bar J Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of western music, close-knit harmony, outrageous comedy, and the heartfelt love of America to people of all ages and backgrounds. They have performed with many western music legends and have been featured on numerous television and radio programs.