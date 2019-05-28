BLACKFOOT – The following persons appeared before 7th District Magistrate Judge James H.Barrett Jr., on May 23 for preliminary hearings on felony charges:
- Alexzander Teed Jones, 21, Ammon, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on June 17. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to report to pretrial services.
- Preliminary hearing for Oswaldo Huaracho, 48, of Rigby, on a charge of domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of children was cancelled and the charge was dismissed on the motion of the deputy prosecutor, who said the alleged victim could not be located. The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that it can be refiled later.
- Preliminary hearing for Raymundo Melgoza, 50, Pasco, Wash., was continued to June 6 when his public defender said the defendant was on his way to Blackfoot from Washington with his family. Melgoza is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.
- Preliminary hearing for Andy Layne Metz, 38, Blackfoot, was continued to June 6 when Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin said he planned to amend the complaint by adding the charge of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime. Metz is charged with aggravated battery and assault or battery on a peace officer for allegedly striking a Blackfoot Police car and attempting to strike a Bingham County Sheriff’s car with his vehicle when he allegedly fled the scene of his attempted arrest. He is also charged with injury to a child and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and false imprisonment.
- Preliminary hearing for Ryan Van Dyke, 47, Blackfoot, on a charge of aggravated assault was rescheduled to July 25 when his current public defender withdrew from the case and Manuel Murdoch was appointed to replace him. He was continued in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.