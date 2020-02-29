BLACKFOOT – It only took a jury of four women and eight men half an hour Wednesday to find Basalt resident Rigoberto Oliva not guilty on one count of aggravated assault following a trial that lasted one and a half days in Bingham County 7th District Court.
Oliva was charged with two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly threatening Fabian Santos-Arroyo and his pregnant wife Ashley Petersen with a pocket knife last August at the Firth trailer park where they lived, but the count involving Petersen was dismissed by Judge Darren Simpson the second day of the trial on the motion of Oliva’s public defender Jeffrey Kunz prior to instructions being issued to the jury.
Kunz had argued for dismissal of both counts, or a directed verdict of acquittal, saying the state did not prove that either of the two alleged victims had been threatened. He argued that Oliva was being prosecuted solely on the word of three family members — Santos, Petersen, and Fausto Caballero, the boyfriend of Santos’ niece, against the word of the defendant.
He said investigation of the alleged crime by officers from the Bingham County Sheriff’s office was inadequate because they had not interviewed any other witnesses said to have been present, and did not interview Oliva following his arrest.
He said four deputies, one of them a K-9 handler with his dog, descended on the home of Oliva’s parents where he was living at the time, placed him in handcuffs and hauled him away without asking his version of events.
BCSO Patrol Sgt. Kirt Sjostrom, who responded to the 911 call and was the first state’s witness to testify, said he was the first to arrive on the scene and called for assistance after learning what took place, and detailed what happened at the Oliva home.
The charges against Oliva resulted from an incident last summer when a 911 call summoned sheriff’s deputies to a trailer park in Firth where Santos and Petersen claimed Oliva had threatened them with a pocket knife.
Santos testified that he and his wife had gone to the Hard Times gas station and convenience store in Firth to get cold drinks after he got home from work. He said while there he noticed Oliva, and that the man left the store before he did and was driving down the road to the trailer park when he and Petersen left. He said he told his wife he knew Oliva because they grew up together, Santos said, and he was nervous about his intentions.
When he arrived at the trailer park Oliva was out of his vehicle talking to Caballero, Santos said. He got out of his own car to ask the young man if Oliva was a friend of his. When the reply was no, they were talking about a haircut, he told Caballero to go into the house, which he did, Santos said.
Santos testified that he began telling Oliva to leave, that he had no business there and nobody wanted a haircut. After repeatedly telling the defendant to leave, he said, the situation escalated. He said Oliva eventually went to his car, took off his shirt and came to the car Santos and Petersen were in with something in his hand that he perceived to be a knife.
“He was saying ‘Do you want some blood? I’ve got a knife, you got a knife? Let’s do this,’” Santos said. Caballero testified that he was listening through an open window from inside the house and heard the same words. Petersen testified that she also heard, and feared Oliva was going to cut her husband and maybe come after her.
Caballero testified that Oliva was a total stranger and when he saw him approaching while working on his car, it made him nervous and uneasy. Although he didn’t know what was going on, he said, he went into the house when told to do so because he figured his uncle knew something he didn’t.
Oliva, the only witness for the defense, denied threatening anyone, saying he had just gotten off work and went to the gas station to buy drinks. Oliva said he has a side business of cutting hair, knows a lot of people in the area, and although it was noted that he didn’t have barber tools with him, said he went to the trailer park simply to drum up some business. But Santos came up, started yelling at him and ordering him to leave. “Did you leave?” Kunz asked on cross examination. “I didn’t have to. It was public land,” he replied.
There was a prolonged silence when Kunz asked Oliva why he had walked up to the Santos car, but he finally replied that he didn’t know, and said he didn’t have a knife, that his knife was at his parents’ house because he used to live there. Oliva also said he didn’t challenge Santos. “I was too tired to fight.” He said the reason he took off his shirt was that he had worked in it since early morning and it “stunk.”
In response to Kunz’s comments about the lack of investigation and the circumstances of Oliva’s arrest, Judge Simpson said he wanted to know whether Oliva’s rights had been protected, and Sjostrom was recalled by Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers to answer more question, after which the judge said he was satisfied.
The deputy testified that after talking to Santos, Petersen and Caballero, he called for assistance in arresting Oliva, and he and three other deputies went to Oliva’s parents’ house. While they were enroute they received a radio message that a subject had been seen entering the garage, he said.
Deputy Jeremy Hook testified that when they arrived they were told by Oliva’s mother she thought he was in the garage. He said they knew the way to the Oliva house because of prior dealings they’d had with the defendant.
Sjostrom said the door to the garage was locked, and when they knocked, announced themselves and told Oliva to come out, he didn’t respond. He said when Oliva’s father arrived on the scene he gave them a key to the door and when they unlocked it Oliva came out in a belligerent manner and was placed in handcuffs.
When Oliva testified he said that he didn’t come out when the officers first called out because he didn’t hear them. He said he was cutting his hair, but deputies said when they were putting him into a patrol car he said it was because he was in the bathroom with the door shut using the toilet.
When asked by Kunz on cross examination whether he had interviewed Oliva the night of his arrest, Deputy Sjostrom responded that he had not, and said when asked by one of the other deputies if he wanted to interview the suspect, told him no, just to charge him. Under further questioning by Kunz, Sjostrom responded that such a procedure is discretionary with the arresting officer if he believes he has sufficient evidence.
Kunz asked Sjostrom whether it’s common to just interview one side when a crime is charged. The deputy said it depends on the circumstances, but it happens about one-third of the time.
Deputy Michel Fox, the K-9 handler, when asked why they thought it necessary to bring a dog to arrest Oliva, responded “We have a history with Mr. Oliva, so when we have a situation like this we have the K-9 there in case we have to send him in.”
At that point Simpson told the jury they were not to consider the deputy’s answer in their deliberations.
The deputies said they didn’t search the garage or Oliva’s room in the house at the time of his arrest because they didn’t have a search warrant. They said they later got a warrant and searched the garage and the house where they found a knife in his room. It was identified by Santos as the one used in the alleged crime.
This also was questioned by Kunz, who said the black knife had been described at the preliminary hearing as green by Santos and “colorful” by Petersen, who testified at the hearing and trial that she hadn’t seen the knife, only heard the word and saw something in his hand.
Although testimony by Santos and Peterson at Oliva’s trial differed in some respects from that given at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 29, it was basically the same regarding the word exchange between Santos and Oliva at the car, and what was stated regarding the alleged knife threat.
Santos also testified at the August hearing that he had fought with Oliva before and had been bullied and threatened by him for some time. At that time Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin said the confrontation between the two men was precipitated by Santos’ fear of the defendant, but the information about their relationship was not allowed at the trial, Rogers said.