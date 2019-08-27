SHELLEY -- A range of reactions came with the news Tuesday that Basic American Foods (BAF) intends to phase out its manufacturing operations at its Shelley facility and its ingredients facility in Blackfoot.
In Shelley -- where a potato processing plant has been located since the 1950s in one form or another in the area of S. Emerson and W. Fir St. between the R.T. French Co., then Pillsbury, before going to Basic American -- city leaders and members of the potato industry expressed shock, optimism, resignation, and sadness.
The news came from a press release sent Tuesday morning from the BAF corporate office in Walnut Creek, Calif.
BAF’s recently expanded, main facility in Blackfoot will remain open, the news release said. Officials said the move comes at the same time the company is investing in a significant expansion and improvement project at BAF’s Rexburg facility. They said the closures in Shelley and Blackfoot will ultimately allow BAF to grow and optimize its business for the future.
Bryan Reese, CEO, stated, “As with any project that impacts people, these are difficult decisions. We are very mindful of the impact these changes will have -- particularly on our employees. As our employees and others would expect from BAF, we will help those who are impacted through their transitions.”
BAF officials said the closure process will occur over the next two years with a big portion of both plants anticipated to shut down toward the end of February 2020. The plan is to continue packaging operations at the Shelley facility until the middle of 2021. Warehousing and storage operations are expected to continue in Shelley.
BAF reinforced its commitment to help impacted employees and is coordinating local services and offering a severance pay plan to help with the transition.
Shaun Young, chief supply chain officer, stated, “It is very tough to make a decision to close a manufacturing facility. This consolidation was necessary for the overall efficiency and long-term stability of our supply network. We regret any negative impact this may have on our employees and the community.”
Jennifer Anderson, a vice president and general counsel with BAF, said in a telephone interview with the Chronicle Tuesday that the move would impact about 200 employees in Shelley and 100 workers at the Blackfoot facility.
Earl Beattie, president of the Shelley City Council, had not heard of the decision until he was contacted by the Chronicle Tuesday.
While he expressed some shock and sadness as a longtime Shelley resident and city official, he also expressed some optimism himself.
"That's what we were hedging against when we got the Golden Valley Natural Beef Jerky company in a few years ago," Beattie said. "They want to expand, they want to go to phase two of their expansion, and it's just an amount of time before they do. We could see them double capacity and people.
"This will devastate a lot of people, I've known people for years and years that have worked at that plant. That has been the backbone of Shelley. It will be a shocker to a lot of people, but we will move forward."
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe said there has been talk for several years about BAF combining operations in Rexburg, but nothing was official until Tuesday.
Pascoe seemed resigned to the situation and stayed optimistic about the news.
"We're actually not in that bad a shape, the equipment there (at the Shelley plant) is worth roughly $9 million," Pascoe said. "They're planning on closing in 2021, they'll take the equipment out and we'll get tax revenue from the building, so there's a positive side."
Shelley created a tax increment financing district to accommodate the new Golden Valley plant, Pascoe told the Idaho State Journal. Revenue resulting in new development within a TIF district is diverted from the normal taxing roles for a period of time to pay off infrastructure improvements made to accommodate that growth.