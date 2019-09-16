BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue (BASR) held its annual fundraising event Saturday at the Blackfoot Animal Clinic on W. Collins Road.
The event included entertainment with a large bounce house donated by the Blackfoot Firefighters IAFF Local 4454, a silent auction that included a saddle/breast collar/bridle package, a Raleigh bicycle, and a hand carved “chainsaw” bear.
The ticket raffle included tool sets, entertainment and services gift cards and jewelry. There was also be a barbecue, bake sale, and yard sale with music by Dragon’s Den Entertainment.
Various businesses also sold their wares at the fundraiser, with a portion of their proceeds benefiting the BASR.
Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue was established as a stand-alone non-profit as of Aug. 1, and is focused on animal welfare and the humane sheltering, rescuing and re-homing of abandoned and homeless animals. Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue is also committed to educating the community on the importance of being a responsible and compassionate pet owner.