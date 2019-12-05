BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) finalized a land deal Monday for a suitable property to build a new elementary and middle school.
According to BCCLC administrator Debbie Steele, “We are thrilled with this land swap and appreciate all of our supportive stakeholders for their encouragement over the past two decades. We look forward with optimism to a permanent building that will more adequately meet the needs of all of our students.”
BCCLC had previously obtained a tract of land on Airport Road in Blackfoot which was just over 12 acres. However, that land has been swapped for an approximate 19-acre tract of land off Pioneer Road.
According to BCCLC board chair Candra Risa, “The shape of the new land will be easier to build on and there aren’t any restrictions due to the proximity to the airport.”
The school feels that the new land acquired on Pioneer Road will better allow for expansion of the school which recently received a prestigious international accreditation from AdvancED, and regional accreditation from North Central Association Commission on Accreditation (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). AdvancED is an international organization which works with over 36,000 schools worldwide. BCCLC is one of the few schools in the area to achieve this level of accreditation.
BCCLC is a tuition-free public charter school. The school serves students in grades K-8 in the Blackfoot area.