BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center held its monthly board meeting Thursday night and was greeted with a full agenda.
The meeting began with the usual assortment of business items such as a report on monthly bills that had been paid and approval of previous meeting minutes before the board got into the meat of the agenda which involved approval of the school year calendar, declaration of areas of need, employment contracts, release from contract, a new transportation agreement, and several first readings of policy handbook updates.
All of those items were passed by the board with 5-0 votes.
The financial report given to the board drew a lot of attention as presented by business manager Steve Bailey. There was a bit of discussion over the new implementation of how line items were being coded according to Charter Commission guidelines and that it was going to be better going forward than the way that things had been done in the past.
There was also a good deal of discussion about the 2018 annual performance report as presented to the board regarding how they had scored for the previous year. There were a number of concerns about areas of deficiency, but the board was put at ease by the charter commission representative who relayed that the marks were improving and as long as the deficient areas were brought up to expected guidelines within the next year, they should be fine.
The charter commission representative stated it is a matter of showing constant improvement that is of importance to the commission.”
A good number of the deficiencies as stated in the report were related to finances and the BCCLC had been making progress on making adjustments in how business was conducted to put the board at ease.
Other areas needing improvement included some academic areas where the district was only a couple of points below the expected levels and those have been rising in the past couple of years so the expectation is that they will continue to do so and as the elementary school and middle school continue to work toward stabilizing the faculty at both institutions, things should be fine.
The charter school was given its Charter School Performance Certificate. It is effective July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2024, unless terminated by the charter commission as provided. The certificate is good for grades K-8 and was approved for the School Mission, grades served and design elements as currently applied for. Maximum enrollment shall not exceed 810 students.
The board approved the following reports as given, all by a 5-0 vote: financial report, facilities report, academic report, and staffing report.
Credit cards were also approved for Debbie Steele in the amount of $5,000; Craig Gerard in the amount of $5,000; and Steve Bailey in the amount of $3,000 for use in the elementary and middle schools.
The BCCLC has also been accredited through the Global Accrediting Program, one of only 2,000 schools this year, and they were among the top percentiles in their accrediting.
The next board meeting has been set for July 11 at 7:30 p.m.