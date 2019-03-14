BLACKFOOT — Second grade students from the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) have been getting a big lesson on what it takes to put a city together, and they unveiled their major effort Thursday with a “city reveal.”
This is the eighth year students have been constructing their city made out of a variety of recyclable products such as boxes and other everyday products, but there’s much more to it than just slapping down some cardboard boxes and labeling them. A lot of thought and education goes into it, according to second grade teacher Katrina Elliott.
There is an education in a city’s planning and zoning; proper etiquette in city council meetings by attending actual meetings; what makes up rural, suburban, and urban communities; and learning how to work together with their peers.
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert was all smiles as he looked at the city in front of him during the unveiling — small by real human standards, but large in terms of how much work and thought went into it.
“This is pretty neat,” Hibbert said as he looked over the students’ efforts, which took up a large space on the floor of the school’s commons area. “They really put a lot of thought into this. They got it right.”
“These guys have worked really hard on this, we’re very proud of them,” Elliott said.
Blackfoot Mayor March Carroll was on hand to give some remarks to the students, shaking each student’s hand as they each received keys to the city.
“I had no idea how talented the second-graders in this school are,” Carroll told the students, parents, family and friends.
“The only thing is that I don’t see a soccer field in here,” Carroll — an ardent community soccer supporter — joked. That remark brought about an immediate correction from the students. “Oh, I guess I’ll have to look for it then.
“A lot of this work that you did is right in (Hibbert’s) department.”
Along with Elliott, second grade teachers Jennifer Ferguson, Tiffany Hansen, Emily Davie, and Lauri Aubrey led the students in the yearly project.