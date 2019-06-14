MONTPELIER — Bear Lake County sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation into the death of a 10-year-old Blackfoot girl who was shot on Sunday.
Sheriff Bart Heslington isn’t releasing many details at this point because investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. When asked if they were investigating the incident as an accident, homicide or suicide, he said, “We’re investigating all of the above. We’re still trying to determine the exact circumstances.”
Ariel May Gerstlauer died in an area just off U.S. Highway 30, near Montpelier, on Sunday.
Heslington said the girl was visiting the site where there were some trailers that people were staying in while working on a construction assignment.
Officials have said that Gerstlauer suffered a single gunshot wound to the head while she was at the location. She died at the scene.
Heslington said they collected a .22-caliber rifle at the scene. He did not release any additional information on Friday.