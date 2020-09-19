BLACKFOOT — The memoir “Being From Blackfoot” has been donated to the Idaho section of the Blackfoot Public Library by three sisters from Blackfoot.
“Being from Blackfoot” is a memoir by the three Hutchings sisters — Jan Duffin, Julie Emmer, and Gail Johnsen — who were raised in Blackfoot. The book was presented to the Blackfoot Public Library on Sept. 14.
This newly published book documents their memories of growing up in Idaho from the time they moved to Blackfoot in 1955 until the youngest sister graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1968 and they had all left for college.
The Hutchings family moved to Blackfoot when their father, L.S. Hutchings, bought a family shoe store on Bridge Street and named it Hutch’s Family Shoes. Their story centers on the family activities and their struggles and triumphs. The book shares the changes and advances that occurred during those years.
Their sources include colorful pictures they obtained from The Blackfoot News, the Historical Archives, the state fair collection, Blackfoot High School yearbooks, and from personal family memories.