BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Arts Council placed Blackfoot High School’s art contest participants’ pieces on display in the art gallery located in the Candy Jar in downtown Blackfoot. The students picked their medium, their select canvas, and their inspiration to create one-of-a-kind pieces to share with the world.
Based on viewing, it would appear that they had three different categories they allowed the students to enter. One would be classic charcoal or pencil style drawing, another would be painting, and the last appeared to be sculpture. Each of the different categories presented first, second, and third place prizes, with one piece being named Best in Show.
The talents placed on display appeared to be exquisite; the students put large amounts of effort into their pieces.
BEST IN SHOW
The Best in Show was a hand-crafted sculpture of Billy Joel. The traditional-style sculpture depicted Joel’s bust in a suit coat, collared shirt, and tie. The details of the facial features included the wrinkles or “crow’s feet” around his eyes, mustache, and goatee. The creation of this piece appears to be sculpted bronze and was deemed the best piece produced by the students. The Bingham Arts Council was impressed by the piece.
FIRST PLACE WINNERS
The first place painting was that of a more native classic type of art as seen in pieces created by famous Native artist Troy Adams. The piece depicts a cow with long horns wrapped in sunflowers with the moon on a dark black sky. The style of dark background was used a lot in Troy Adams’ pieces including his known Shaman piece.
The first place charcoal/drawing portrait shows almost perfect representation of the human face that the author chose to recreate. The features and detail used make the piece appear more photographic than artistic. The artist captured the moment in time, saving it for others to enjoy for years to come.
The final first place piece appears to be done in paint, and depicts a boy reading a book sitting next to art supplies. The shadow recreation of the boy is impeccable; providing a three-dimension feeling to the piece and drawing your eyes away from the person and into the center of the canvas.
SECOND PLACE WINNERS
The artist who completed the piece of a woman with a large afro used a unique technique known as pop art. Using newspaper as a way to create contrast, the artist used the printed pages as the skin of the woman to provide interesting coloration and allowing the eyes and lips to pop right off the canvas.
The bionic piece created by another second place prize winner showed three phases of man. A frontal, side view, and final humanistic view. The piece provides interesting interpretation from the artist with their choice of canvas and medium. The piece could be described as water color looking, and almost ideological for what an athletic or fit male would look like.
The other second place item would be a sculpture that takes an interesting twist on classic. The sculpture appears to be coming through the wall, turning a piece of art into a three dimensional representation.
OTHER NOTABLE PIECES
Adding to the grand, first, and second place winners were three third place winners, honorable mentions and two Mayoral Favorites. The third places were pieces of animals including a painting of a family black lab dog, a drawing of a Great Kudu, a horned antelope-like animal with zebra striped parts, and a sculpture of lizards.
The pieces have been on display for the month of April and will be exchanged at the end of the month. Take a few minutes to see the pieces of work created by the blossoming artists of Blackfoot High School at the Candy Jar.