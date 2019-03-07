BLACKFOOT -- The Tony Award-winning Disney Broadway musical "Newsies" is coming to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, kicking off tonight at 7 and running nightly except for Sunday through March 15, presented by Blackfoot High School.
The cast and crew ran through a full dress rehearsal Thursday morning in front of a large group of grade school students at BPAC. What was presented was a lively performance filled with choreography, gymnastics, strong singing voices, and accents taking the audience back to turn-of-the-century New York City.
The musical tells the tale of Jack Kelly -- played by award-winning singer/actor and BHS senior Porter Williams -- a newsboy filled with spunk who is the leader of a teenaged gang of "newsies" who are fighting the big names of New York publishing who raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, with Jack rallying the boys to go on strike and fight for what's right.
Avery Brown plays Katherine, Jack's love interest.
There are 36 cast members in the production, 12 "newsies," and 23 members of the ensemble cast.
The production staff is led by director Sharon Hoge, vocal music director Chris Dunbar, Diane Burt as vocal lead coach, and Whitney Deru in charge of choreography.
Set pieces were built by Rob Cox and Jonathan Williams, with Cox designing and welding pieces.
It's a very impressive production in many ways, and it lasts a little over two hours.
Hoge said she started working on the production in mid-December, but she knew she was going to do it for the past year. The cast was assembled in December and they started rehearsing immediately.
Rehearsals have been taking place at 6 a.m. since mid-December, Hoge said, which has made it harder on students participating in things such as spring and winter sports.
"One of the challenges has been to get enough young men to do strong vocal parts," she added. "When we started, we started with vocal training."
Hoge said "Newsies" is probably the most prepared show she's ever done at the high school level.
"This is the first time I've ever prepared a show that far in advance," she noted.
A family special is on tap for Monday night. Instead of the regular $10 admission price, anyone age 13 and over will get in for $7 each and children will be half-price.
"This is a family friendly show," Hoge said.