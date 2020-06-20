BLACKFOOT – A pair of Blackfoot High School graduates have completed the requirements for an associate degree as they finished up their BHS career.
Natalie Nelson completed her associate degree through the College of Southern Idaho.
With the assistance of the dual credit associate, Josh Sakelaris, Natalie was able to complete the work needed and now will be advancing on to Idaho State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nutrition. She is two full years ahead of her Blackfoot High School classmates.
She is very happy and credited Sakelaris for all of his hard work in assisting her toward the achievement. With a two-year head start, she feels that she will be more than ready to attack the workforce a couple of years ahead of her peers from Blackfoot and that is a big deal for her lifetime goals.
Joey Walker, with the aid of the dual enrollment program, has also completed the work necessary to earn an associate degree from Idaho State University in art and general studies and will now enroll at Utah State University with the intent of pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
“I have always liked math and working to build things,” Walker said. “This just gets me started earlier than most will be able to do so.”
Walker will complete at least one year at Utah State before completing an LDS mission in South Africa. COVID-19 aided in that decision.
Walker said the toughest things he had to do were to stay focused and the travel to ISU’s campus to complete some of the classes. He started to work on his associate degree while in the seventh grade and credits Mountain View Middle School Principal Wes Jensen for introducing him to the program and helping to get him started.
The dual credit program is a high priority for MVMS in getting students started on the right track to achieve some of their academic goals early.