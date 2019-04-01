BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot school board honored a number of Blackfoot High School students for accomplishments during the winter months during its regular meeting Thursday.
Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas introduced the teams and their coaches along with their accomplishments beginning with the Cheer Squad headed by Christa Stufflebeam.
Stufflebeam took over the program two years ago and the squad set goals of getting to state, which hadn’t happened in a number of years.
This season, the squad was primarily concentrating on qualifying in one event, the Show Routine. They ended up qualifying in three events.
“That is what happens when you set goals and try to get back to traditions,” Stufflebeam said. “These kids worked hard and they were successful because they worked as a team.”
The team motto, sported on their shirts, was: “When you give everything, then you have nothing to lose.”
Next up in the recognition portion of the meeting was when Thomas introduced the wrestling team, which recently finished fourth in the state.
Coach Thayne Cashmore, who is likely retiring at the end of the semester, introduced some of the wrestlers and commented on the fact that this team overcame a lot of obstacles this year, including some teams that were allowed to stay at the 4A classification despite enrollment increases and others that were allowed to drop down to the 4A classification from the 5A classification.
The girls’ basketball team was recognized for its outstanding team performance this season as the team compiled a record of 24-4 and won the consolation championship trophy at the state tournament. The team also won the Academic Championship this year with a high team cumulative GPA.
Coach Courtnie Smith was also voted as the Coach of the Year in the High Country Conference.
The BPA Club was also recognized by the school board for an outstanding year as they have qualified four students to advance to the national competition later in the school year.
There was also discussion regarding a proposal which would advance the athletic director’s position at the high school into an activities director’s position that would also incorporate some of the activities and athletics at Mountain View Middle School under the umbrella of the position.
Currently, volleyball, wrestling, girls’ and boys’ basketball, track and cross country participated in the middle school. These would all fall under the guidance of the activities director’s position and the person holding that position would be excluded from coaching any of the sports or activities that are being conducted during the school year. This position should be integrated into the district’s program within a year.
Another proposed staffing position, a public relations officer, was discussed at some length, and eventually was tabled by the board for further discussion. The primary concern was whether or not the district could implement the salary under the current budget at this time.
As Superintendent Brian Kress noted, it wasn’t something that needed to be addressed immediately, but the benefits of such a position would be realized and that it needed to be put on the horizon so that the members would be aware of the need and work towards implementing it at a future date.
Of note was the discussion on implementing all-day kindergarten in the elementary schools.
A one-year experiment at Ridge Crest Elementary has been met with great success according to polls and surveys taken from parent who have students in the program.
A proposal was made to add the all-day kindergarten to both Wapello Elementary and to Groveland Elementary. The cost of doing so has already been allocated in the budget and the only thing that appeared to be of consequence was a busing issue. The district will not be running a mid or half day bus to accommodate those students not enrolling for the full day kindergarten. Parents would have to be available to pick up kids at the earlier dismissal time for the half day kindergarten. Motion and second were made and the board voted 4-0 in favor with one abstention.
The next meeting will be held on April 18 and will be held at Fort Hall.