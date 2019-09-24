BLACKFOOT – At last Thursday’s Blackfoot school board meeting, the faculty and student council of Blackfoot High School presented both the school’s recent achievements and the school’s goals and outlook for the future.
The standout portion of the hour-long presentation was by the student council. Student council spokesmen Savanna Hall and Boden VanOrden introduced the board to an ongoing student-created initiative which they created last year. It’s called ROY.
MEET ROY
Here is the concept behind the ROY initiative: imagine that the school you attend is one where everyone is kind to one another. Imagine that you never have to sit alone on the school bus — even if you’ve been the odd man out year after year. Imagine a school where no one puts you down for being a geek or a klutz or fat or too tall or too short.
If you were the bullied kid, maybe you think that’s just not possible. But if someone showed you a way to make things better, would you be open minded enough to give it a chance? Because there are some students at Blackfoot High School who have something they would like you to try.
They want you to meet ROY. They’ve even caught ROY on video and posted that to YouTube (https://youtu.be/drkmbhKc5yM).
ROY is also an acronym. It stands for Reach Outside Yourself.
So you don’t have to go far to meet ROY because ROY is you — if you want to be.
WHY ROY?
In a way, ROY is the missing half to the recent programs to combat bullying. It’s not about preventing student cruelty to other students; instead, ROY is about encouraging kindness between students.
“Everyone can relate to being bullied,” remarked Hall in an interview with VanOrden on Friday. “Everyone wants that to stop so this is why ROY can be successful.”
The ROY initiative was something the student council created on its own during the 2018-19 school year. It’s a campaign to encourage kindness, spearheaded by three students who have since graduated: Dylan Pope, Nephi Bigler, and Daegen Simpson.
Not wanting the ROY initiative to sputter out, this year’s student council has plans to continue the ROY program. They also want to spread it to other schools.
HOW ROY WORKS
The program is two-fold. First, the student council put together a branding and advertising campaign. Their aim was to keep the idea of reaching out always fresh in students’ minds.
To do this, they printed bright blue ROY t-shirts to wear, gave out blue wrist bands, gave out ROY stickers and posted large ROY signs on hallway bulletin boards. The wrist bands have “ROY” and “Reach Outside Yourself” printed on them. They also give presentations at student assemblies and “Motivational Mondays.”
The other part of the program is the recognition of students reaching out to help others. When teachers or staff spot a student performing praiseworthy acts of helpfulness, that student is publicly rewarded, often with an “Almond ROY” bar.
“Not everyone is an honors student or good at sports and there are a lot of people who don’t get recognition in school; but here anyone can get recognized for reaching outside themselves,” Hall explained.
EXPORTING ROY
“We took ROY over the Mountain View Middle School last May,” said student council member Boden VanOrden. “We’re planning on going to Groveland Elementary School next.”
“We want to spread ROY to every school in the district,” he added. “Then we want to take it over to Snake River, and even further if we can.”
To help with their campaign, a ROY website is in the works. The student council also asked the Blackfoot School Board for financial help. They want to print more stickers, wristbands and t-shirts to distribute to other students, and the board agreed to help with that.