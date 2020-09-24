Back in 1981, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, along with William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, created the start of the Bill and Ted series with the film “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”
That film was such a success, it spawned the sequel, “Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey.” It was another hit that actually sent the stars on to bigger and better things.
Reeves in particular has had a sterling career with many multi-million dollar hits and he has become a legend of sorts for the types of movies he has chosen to play the lead roles in.
Films like the “Matrix” series and recently the John Wick series have created a huge following and there have been over 70 films to date that star Reeves.
The box office has been just as huge for the popular actor.
In 2016, Reeves was asked about another sequel to the Bill and Ted series and when he seemed receptive, the project was started and is now hitting the theaters as a new release in this COVID-19 pandemic era. It has had several release dates and has just now arrived in the theaters.
The movie itself is more of the same for Bill and Ted, although they are now adults with children and the film is a bit slower, although still very entertaining for audiences and keeps them entertained throughout.
In 2020, Bill Preston and Ted Logan have failed to write a prophesied song to unite the world, and time and space are beginning to collapse. Their wives are unhappy and Ted confides in Bill that he does not believe they will ever write the song. Kelly, the daughter of Bill and Ted’s deceased time-travelling guide Rufus, arrives to take them to the future. They meet Kelly’s mother, the Great Leader, who tells them they have until 7:17 p.m. that night to write the song or reality will collapse.
Realizing they will not be able to write the song in time, Bill and Ted use Rufus’ time-traveling phone booth to steal the song from their future selves. However, their future selves are unsuccessful and their wives have left them; they blame their past selves for their failures.
With Bill and Ted missing, the Great Leader sends a time-traveling robot named Dennis to kill them, hoping this will restore balance to the universe. Kelly travels back to the present to warn them, but instead meets their daughters, Billie and Thea, who decide to help their fathers create the song.
Using Kelly’s time machine, Billie and Thea recruit musicians Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ling Lun, and Grom, a prehistoric drummer. Bill and Ted travel to 2025, where they have seemingly become successful. However, they are tricked by their future counterparts, who try to pass off a song by Dave Grohl as their own. Billie, Thea, and their band return to the present to meet up with Kelly and a time-displaced Kid Cudi, but Dennis inadvertently kills them and sends them to Hell.
Bill and Ted travel to 2067 and find their elderly future selves on their deathbeds. The elder Bill and Ted give their younger selves a USB drive containing the fabled song written by “Preston/Logan”, stating that it must be performed at 7:17 p.m. at “MP 46.”
Dennis appears, but stands down upon learning Bill and Ted have the song, and regretfully informs them that he killed their daughters. In an attempt to goad Dennis into killing them so they can rescue their daughters in Hell, Bill destroys the USB drive. This backfires as a distraught Dennis turns his weapon on himself, but Bill and Ted throw themselves in the way of the beam. All three are sent to Hell, where Bill and Ted locate their daughters and the band. With the help of their daughters, Bill and Ted settle their differences with their old band mate Death to return everyone alive to the present.
This film will not win any Academy Awards, but is entertaining enough and the soundtrack is good and the old characters are solid.
