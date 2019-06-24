BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Academy charter school held its monthly board meeting and reviewed a number of items from an abbreviated agenda.
Primary notes from the agenda were the approval of the financial statement for the school, which included expenditures and proposed expenses.
Also on the agenda was the approval of the transportation agreement and clarification of the use of credit cards for school purchases.
The financial report was of the most interest to those in attendance, including a representative from the Idaho Charter School Commission. The financial report, a document some 18 pages in length, contained some detailed expenditures, primarily items that were paid for the month of May and the forecast for spending in the month of June,when the fiscal year will end.
The expected expenditures included some salaries that had been requested to be spread out over the 12 months of the year, rather than the nine months of the school year. Also listed were usual expenses such as power, HVAC, and expenses for keeping the facility at Riverside Plaza open for the summer.
The business manager has also issued credit cards for school purchases to lead administrator Mark Fisk in the amount of $2,500; the transportation director in the amount of $1,000; and himself in the amount of $1,000. The report given to the board was to “minimize the expenditures and better control finances for Bingham Academy.”
Bingham Academy is also working to get its performance certificate information (PCSC) accumulated and sent to the charter commission and it should be accomplished within the next week.
Bingham Academy is also working on getting everything reported to the charter commission for the IFARMS, the Idaho Financial Accounting Reporting system for the state.
Enrollment dates have been set with daytime hours for registering set for August 1, evening hours for registering set for August 2, and new student/parent orientation set for August 15. Further information regarding registration can be obtained by contacting Bingham Academy or by checking on the school’s website.
The rest of the meeting centered around policy revision for the school’s policy handbook and they had several final readings approved by the board,
The next scheduled board meeting will be held July 10 at 7 p.m. unless the board feels that it can be delayed until August.