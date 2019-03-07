BLACKFOOT -- Bingham Academy was officially recognized as a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) school in a program held at the facility Thursday morning.
The school received a check for $10,000 to use toward helping with STEM programs and equipment, along with a plaque congratulating the charter high school for earning the designation through 2023, awarded by the Idaho STEM Action Center.
Principal Mark Fisk said the check would be used for drones, sensors for physics and biology, a full-body model for anatomy and physiology, a live streaming video camera, and other items.
Bingham Academy is one of 149 schools in the entire world to earn this designation and the only high school to earn it in Idaho, Fisk said.
"I have a lot of gratitude for the hard work that's gone into working toward this goal," he said. "It takes the whole faculty to make that happen."
There are 11 indicators that go into the designation, with the standard of showing STEM students have the skills, knowledge, and thinking strategies that prepare them to be innovative, creative, and systematic problem-solvers in STEM fields of study and work.
The awards were presented by Dr. Angela Hemingway, executive director of the Idaho STEM program.
"This involves a significant attempt to help get students get plugged in to careers, making them college and career ready," Fisk said.
"For us, we are ecstatic. This has been more than two years in the making. This represents a lot of hard work coming to fruition."