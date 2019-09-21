BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Academy school board held its monthly meeting on Thursday along with a budget hearing to discuss and approve the operating budget for the current school year.
Expenditures were reconciled and of note were two items of interest. One was a payment in the amount of $3,625 to Dr. Fred Ball who is now a contracted employee for driver’s education.
The other was another payment for legal services in the amount of $10,818 to the Idaho Falls law firm Peterson Moss Hall and Olsen who has been handling the dispute between the City of Blackfoot and Bingham Academy over an application for a conditional use permit.
The new lease agreement with the Woodbury Corporation — owners of the Riverside Plaza — has been tabled for another month with no details of the lease being disclosed. The lease agreement will be dealt with by the board once the conditional use permit with the city has been finalized, according to board member Dan Cravens.
The additional budget hearing was primarily to make some adjustments at the request of the Charter Commission to bring the budget in line with state codes regarding charter schools.
The primary point of concern with the budget was the amount of money that had been set aside for a contingency reserve which is now broken down into two sections, the reserve and an unappropriated balance. There is $65,640 now in the contingency reserve and $21,799 held in unappropriated balances.
During the regular portion of the board meeting, it was announced that there will be three of the five seats up for re-election. One of the seats is to fill a vacancy created when board member Teri Storey resigned her position in August. Board member Tausha Wolfley will also have her seat up for renewal and she plans on running for another term. The third seat that will be open is one that is being vacated by chairwoman Holly Lilya, who will not be seeking another term.
The plan is to send out a notice that the seats will be open for election by Sept. 24 with a request to have any interested parties submit their interest no later than Sept. 30. Ballots will be organized and mailed out no later than Oct. 7 with a request of all of those wishing to cast their vote have them returned no later than Oct. 14. Results of the balloting will be announced during the October board meeting on Oct. 17.
The rest of the meeting dealt with action items that were all voted in the affirmative by the three board members present as Jeff Robbins was excused.
The minutes and approval of payment for August bills was passed.
There was a short presentation by Administrator Mark Fisk on a Google Classroom application that would expedite the sharing of information between the board and the administrator and be a platform where items could be stored and readily accessed at a later time.
The Continuous Improvement Plan was extensively presented and approved by the board.
Three administrative reports, the financial report, the academic report and the general report were all approved by the same 3-0 vote.
The date for the Administrator Evalutation Training was set for Oct. 17 board meeting with a representative from the state available to conduct the training. The training would be conducted during the Oct. 17 board meeting.
The board then moved to go into an executive session with Fisk requested to remain for that session.