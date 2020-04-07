George Lake’s pre-engineering students at Bingham Academy know their ongoing class activity has the potential to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lake has been using the two 3D printers owned by the Blackfoot-based charter school to produce plastic parts for assembling protective face masks and face shields. Staff at Boise State University’s MakerLab will assemble the plastic parts into finished protective gear for use by area health care professionals.
Similar efforts to make protective medical gear with 3D printers are also underway at Idaho State University.
Nationwide, schools have moved to online instruction to teach course content remotely due to the coronavirus. Though Lake’s pre-engineering students no longer have physical access to the 3D printers, they’ve been discussing his designs and production methods via Google Meet.
“We introduce them to each of the four main types of engineering: chemical, mechanical, electrical and civil,” Lake said. “We just let them get their feet wet and also introduce them to the trades that go along with it.”
Lake said the charter school typically uses the 3D printers to teach students about modeling and aspects of additive manufacturing, which involves melting a material and reforming it into a desired shape rather than merely cutting a shape from a block.
Lake said it takes him about five hours to make 20 headbands for attaching clear, plastic medical shields. BSU is making the shields and attaching them to the headbands.
“The idea for this came from cruising Facebook and seeing we’re running out of supplies. One of the big ones is the face shields,” Lake said. “A lot of the nurses and doctors in the harder hit areas of New York and California need face shields.”
Lake said doctors in Montana developed the face mask design he’s been using. He said they can be easily disinfected, and they have slit in which users can slide in a small square of fabric from a surgical-grade mask. The concept allows a user to get about six wears from a single mask by cutting the fabric into smaller squares, he said.
ISU has also been heavily involved in making face masks and face shields with 3D printers.
Leif Tapanila, director of ISU’s Idaho Museum of Natural History, said the museum’s printers are mass producing masks that use replaceable squares of material cut from high-grade furnace filters. The museum has been cranking out about 45 masks per day from its nine 3D printers.
The university has identified about 10 additional 3D printers that could be used — some of which are already in production — within its Eli Oboler Library, the Health and Safety Department, the College of Technology and the ISU Skaggs Treasure Valley Anatomy and Physiology Laboratories in Meridian.
Tapanila said the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences is collaborating with Southeastern Idaho Public Health and others to determine where the supplies are most needed. He said local hospitals, such as Portneuf Medical Center and Bingham Memorial Hospital, are good options.
Jesse Pruitt, manager of the museum’s Idaho Virtualization Laboratory, has overseen production of the medical supplies for the museum.