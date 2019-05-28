BLACKFOOT – Officials said Tuesday there is much confusion regarding recent articles written about the status of the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center and Bingham Academy, parts of which have been housed in the Riverside Plaza in Blackfoot.
The Bingham County Chronicle spoke at length Tuesday with Mark Fisk, lead administrator at Bingham Academy; Holly Lilya, school board chair; Debbie Steele, lead administrator for the elementary school; Craig Gerard, lead administrator for the middle school; and board member Dan Cravens to get the schools’ side of the issues surrounding
They say some of the confusion was created by recent statements of the schools being forced to relocate or shut down or having their leadership reorganized.
An audit of the finances of the schools has been conducted, officials say, and while there might have been some inconsistencies in how the line items were recorded, there hasn’t been anything from the Idaho Charter Commission to indicate that anything was that far out of the ordinary.
The subsequent forensic audit that was ordered was simply “standard operating procedure” as an independent followup and check of the audit that was performed by the state, they say.
A clarification of the duties and responsibilities of the lead administrators has been laid out and there is a plan in effect and will be followed by the schools, officials say.
The BCCLC will be headed by Steele, who has a number of years experience in the role and has a Master of Science degree in educational leadership from Western Governors University.
The BCCLC middle school, which operates under the charter issued to the BCCLC is now under the guidance of Gerard as the lead administrator for the middle school and is in the process of obtaining his credentials to be the lead administrator on a permanent basis. He will complete his accreditation in May of 2020.
Bingham Academy is under the guidance of Fisk and has been for the entire time that the school has been in operation, officials say. Bingham Academy just completed its fourth year with its second graduating class.
The middle school and Bingham Academy have shared teachers and facilities as a cost saving venture, which in the eyes of the lead administrators is the wisest use of tax payers money. They state that they are trying to be the best stewards of their finances they can be.
Dr. Fred Ball, who had been acting as the lead administrator for the middle school and as the schools’ lead administrator — a role similar to a superintendent of schools — has announced his retirement and will be leaving the school and district at the end of June.
Bingham Academy is currently the only Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) accredited high school in the state. There are a number of high schools that are working on obtaining the accreditation necessary to receive STEM designation.
The officials addressed concerns faced by the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Board Tuesday night.
They say there have been complaints that students from Bingham Academy have interfered with customers at some of the businesses in the Riverside Plaza, and that demands for change have been made and they all revolve around relocating the schools.
“In the process of obtaining the necessary bonding to not only build the new schools but relocate everything to the new school, BCCLC has apparently not complied with everything the City of Blackfoot and the P&Z commission requested,” Lilya said. “While some details of that project have not been made clear, there was also some debate that requests of the city and the P&Z commission had not been followed through with.”