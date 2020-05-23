BLACKFOOT – Students at Bingham Academy will receive a traditional-style graduation after brainstorming ways to provide this milestone to their seniors.
Twenty-one students will walk the stage and receive their diplomas from the administration, with some small accommodations. Graduation will be held on May 30 at 6 p.m. at the Bingham Academy auditorium.
May 30 is the start of the next phase of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan which will allow up to 49 people in the same location as long as social distancing is observed. Although the number of attendants will be limited to two per graduate, the ceremony will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to be there in person.
Administrator Mark Fisk along with teachers and the school board have came up with a plan that allows them to hold the ceremony in two parts so that all 21 graduates can walk. They will have the first 11 of the students and their families in the auditorium for their graduation, while the second half will be held afterward. In efforts to prevent any accidental contact, they will also have the auditorium split in two halves, so there is no chance of community spread of coronavirus.
According to BA board Chairman Dan Cravens, “We pushed the ceremony back to May 30. On the 30th we have reached a new phase of Gov. Little’s reopening plan that will allow us to honor our 2020 graduates while still practicing the appropriate health precautions. The ceremony is optional for students and faculty. Those with health concerns are encouraged to not attend the in-person ceremony.”
Students will be allowed to attend a semi-traditional form of graduation that in other places will be forgone.
Bingham Academy has continued to strive to help their students excel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilizing Google Meets, the school made the best out of the bad situation. Students were required to check in to class at the same time for each of their periods as if they were on campus. The instructors would then conduct lectures through Google Meets allowing question and answer sessions following. Fisk went so far as to say that it felt as though attendance went up during this time because ailment or illness became a non-factor to keep students out of class.
Students will hear words of encouragement from one of their classmates in the form of a valedictorian address during the graduation ceremony.