BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Academy Dragons’ class of 2021 cruised across the stage and received their diplomas last Friday evening. The smaller charter high school announced their graduating class following words of encouragement from Dan Cravens, chairman of the Bingham Academy School Board.
Cravens approached the podium ready to speak to the seniors. As he began, Cravens acknowledged their accomplishments and congratulated them on reaching this milestone moment in their young lives.
Cravens’ message to the graduates was perseverance, not in the most traditional ways but more so about in life. He provided an anecdotal story about his small high school he attended in Illinois and how he was not the best student, but that did not matter. What mattered was the fact that he did not let his less-than-stellar high school performance define him and instead provided him with the tools of necessary to reach his goals.
Contrary to popular belief, Cravens said, it is acceptable to struggle — struggling provides the largest opportunity to learn something new. Cravens left them with those words of wisdom, assuring them that they will do fine in life as long as they strive for success.
One by one, each student took their final steps as high school students and turned the page on their lives. Graduates from Bingham Academy walked the stage as their name was read; nearly every student at Bingham Academy graduated with honors in one area or another. Primarily, the graduates were recognized for completing engineering courses with a blue sash, while others walked with completing the certified medical aid course. No matter the accomplishment, the parents and families of the graduating class applauded the success of the students.
Once the ceremony ended, friends and family met with the graduates in the foyer of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.