BLACKFOOT –SpaceX’s Dragon capsule sent astronauts into space on Saturday, and the Bingham Academy (BA) senior Dragons launched into the next chapters of their lives Saturday night.
BA scheduled its graduation for May 30 with hopes of the reopening phases to continue as planned. Phase three would allow gatherings of up to 50 people in the same location as long as social distancing recommendations are followed. The challenge was laid before the administration and they were happy to face it head on.
Mark Fisk, BA’s administrator, has previous training in special circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic. Fisk served in the United States Marine Corps and trained in special outbreak scenarios; it would be this training that would help him plan for zero contact and cross-contamination.
With gloves and mask at the ready, Fisk congratulated the seniors on their journey as well as recognizing the effort put forth with minimal changes from a traditional graduation. The administration and school board would come up with a plan of splitting the graduation into two flights — like Dragon’s launch days — so that each graduate could have two guests in person in the auditorium. Others would have to connect online via a live stream.
BA specializes in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) schooling and prides itself on being STEM certified. Because of this certification, students from BA can graduate with a special diploma known as a “STEM Diploma.” With 21 graduates crossing the stage on Saturday, 11 of them would receive a STEM diploma. To achieve this recognition, students would have to take extra credits specific to STEM fields. Nearly every student from BA graduated with honors in one area or another.
Jasa Bell was asked to speak during the commencement. She told her story about how she became a student at BA. Bell spent her first two years at Blackfoot High School, but felt that BA had something more to offer. She made the change to BA her junior year. Bell stated that she never felt more at home in a school. She has made friendships, connections, and achieved honors in her two years as a Dragon.
Following Bell’s speech, Fisk presented the first 11 graduates with their diplomas before excusing them and their guests for the second flight. Just like first flight, those in the second would blast off into the next stages of life.
Fisk announced the accolades for each of the students as they were announced, including honor cords, specific certifications, and acknowledgments.