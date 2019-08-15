BLACKFOOT – The board of the Bingham Academy charter school decided Thursday night to file an application for a conditional use permit with the City of Blackfoot.
The action came during their regular August meeting after the board discussed the issue in executive session. Trustees said it came upon the recommendation of the school's legal counsel, attorney Nathan Olsen.
The board also accepted expenses for July, which included a payment for legal fees of $10,818 to Olsen's Idaho Falls law firm, Peterson Moss Hall and Olsen.
Among the numerous items listed on the agenda Thursday were the acceptance of expenses for the month of July, a board member's resignation, proposed busing routes and the proposed acceptance of the fiscal budget for 2019-2020. The executive session lasted about 30 minutes.
The board member who resigned was Teri Storey, who had not participated in recent board meetings. The resignation is effective at the end of her term on Aug. 31.
The bus routes include seven routes for a total of 450 miles per day.
All of these items were approved by a 3-0 vote of the board members present as chairwoman Holly Lilya was excused and Storey had resigned.
