BLACKFOOT – The second year of Spudnik Equipment Company’s Bingham Ag Days alongside their fight against hunger proved to be a huge success Saturday after uncertainty for the last quarter.
Spudnik partnered with other local businesses that are part of Bingham County’s agricultural community to create an inviting day outside with the underlying theme being support for our own neighbors.
Those who made their way out to the event walked through a car show of great-looking local cars — muscle cars, trucks, classic cars, and some newer hot rods — or they may have stopped and had some local food from the purveyors who brought their mobile units out, and made the rounds to see all of the different tools, tricks, and toys used in the agriculture business.
Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in the area, people were happy to make it out and enjoy a sunny day. The entire event was organized to benefit local food pantries in the area during the current time of need. Instead of charging admission for the car show, Spudnik required a donation of food or money to their cause, and they sold raffle tickets for different prizes. Each of the prizes were donated to Spudnik to help drive the amount generated by the endeavor.
Preliminary counts had the food and non-perishable item amounts exceeding 4,500 pounds. That does not include the amount of food that will be bought with the donated funds, funds generated through raffle sales, and other outside sources. The main goal was to surpass what they achieved last year and based on the earlier numbers, it appears that they will shatter it.
Spudnik plans to keep this event on the books and build on it for the next year. One of the event planners was even making rounds talking to the vendors in attendance about next year. She made efforts to secure their attendance going forward with plans to continue to help those in need.