BLACKFOOT – A new arts council has been established in Bingham County and they continue to try and beautify the walls with home-grown art. They held an exposé over the weekend with art painted during a three-day window from June 17-20.
A large group of the artists, roughly 15 in all, took a field trip together to Wadsworth Island to do an open air painting event with one another. Most of the artists used visuals from their surroundings to memorialize the beauty along the Snake River while others pulled favorite views from different locations they have visited. The recreated images were breathtaking and stunning, drawing attention to the locals.
The three-day event came to fruition when Nasan Hardcastle of Utah crowned first, second, and third prizes Saturday evening at The Candy Jar in Blackfoot. Hardcastle, a concept artist for Warner Brothers working on an unannounced project, studied each of the pieces prior to the public reveal at 7 p.m. that evening. The Loomis family provides the art gallery area in The Candy Jar for people to enjoy the hard work done by the artists and has helped revitalize the art scene in the area.
Once Hardcastle made his choices, those who wanted a sneak peak were able to do so. Rounding out the top three were Daniel Borup of Shelley, Ken Spencer of Blackfoot, and Kwani Winder who was raised in the Snake River area.
Borup was the only one whose art was sculpting. He makes a mold right in the frame, and pours the material into the mold. Borup made a joke about the heat of his material melting his mold, and being worried that it may be a problem. Borup’s piece was a framed sculpture of the Blackfoot River.
Spencer placed second and decided he wanted to memorialize the Nuart Theater with a painting of what would appear to be the location in its infancy. Spencer uses a specific technique in his paintings that make them look stunning at a medium viewing distance without trying to recreate too much detail. It is this technique that alleges that the painting could be from a different time; it is only after studying the painting and noticing the yellow painted curb that one would realize it is the theater in present day.
Winder, born and raised in the Snake River area, chose a different medium for her art — wood. She painted her first prize-winning piece aptly named “The Light in the Dark” with the outstanding lighter colors of the brush up along a stream bed. The surrounding vegetation is much darker, making the one lighter brush stand out. Her piece provides definition of true skill, with each brush stroke appearing calculated.
The three award winners also left with small cash prizes of $250, $150, and $100. The other artists who took place in the event and show were still eligible for prizes including Peoples’ Choice, Artists’ Choice, and highest sale.
The pieces will remain at The Candy Jar for a few months and have their prices listed on the artists’ cards.
More events will be held later in the year. The Bingham Arts Council also offers beginning artists different opportunities. Be sure to check them out at www.binghamarts.org.