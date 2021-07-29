BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County 4-H Fair is underway at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds where young men and women work on their skills involving Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. A week-long event for the first time since its inception, the fair will allow plenty of time for those who are showing animals to report to the arena as well as show them.
Over the week-long event, youth will show sheep, rabbits, chickens, steers, pigs, horses, and many others. According to the University of Idaho Extension, “4-H is a national youth development program for youth ages 8-18. This program helps members to learn, grow and work together while making new friends. Screened and certified caring adult volunteers serve as teachers and mentors.
There are a variety of projects to choose from. Bingham County projects are exhibited at the Bingham County 4-H Fair. Blue ribbon projects are then eligible to exhibit at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
There is also a 4-H Cloverbud program for youth ages 5-7. This program lets youth experience a 4-H project that fits their level of learning.
Other 4-H sponsored activities include overnight camps, fairs, project day camps, judging contests, skill-a-thons and community service opportunities.”
4-H was developed to teach children from a young age the importance of proper husbandry as well as responsibility. The 4-H fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds allows them to demonstrate all that they have worked for to reach this point and the skillsets they have learned through the process.
Once the showing has concluded, it is tradition for the livestock auction where the children are able to sell some of their project animals. The sale is to teach the children the meaning of hard work and allows them to reap the fruits of their labors. It is tradition for the auction to be held in person where people bid on the animals they want. The sale will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m.
4-H members work toward not only winning prizes at the fair, but will also be entered in the state fair if they place at the county fair, and those who participate work toward earning scholarships for their college careers.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the 4-H fair and share the enthusiasm of those who are competing.