BLACKFOOT – The last of three meetings regarding the adoption of the International Building Code took place Wednesday afternoon with the Bingham County commissioners. A few members of the community joined the commissioners in hearing the final reading of the to-be-adopted IBCs.
Chase Hendricks, county civil attorney, would cover the changes from the 2013 version of the IBCs to the newer, 2018 version of the codes that the state of Idaho is trying to get every county to adopt. He also explained to the county commissioners that he, Tiffany Olsen, Cody Gordon, and a few others met with the state earlier Wednesday to discuss the concern that was addressed regarding tagless wood burning stoves, or unmarked wood burning stoves.
The state fire marshal along with others in the conference call explained that they do not like the idea of unmarked or tagless wood burning stoves in new construction but noted that the county has the right to make decisions to allow them on a case by case basis. Commissioner Jessica Lewis thanked them for being so thorough and explained that she had that in her notes going into the meeting and planned to ask if they had conducted any research to be able to answer that question before the commission made a vote on the adoption of the new codes.
Another concerned member of the community explained that he has been a contractor in the area since 1971 and does not understand why they feel the need to adopt these codes. He also explained that he remembers when issues appeared, they would litigate it if it came to that. Hendricks said these codes allow for uniformity for the state of Idaho and for Bingham County — in essence, providing a manual for what is to be expected in the building process within the county and what processes and procedures must be maintained to do said construction.
After listening to the testimony of those who wished to speak, Commissioner Whitney Manwaring verified with the resident concerned about the wood burning stove that they had answered his questions. He assured the commissioners that his concerns have been resolved and that he is thankful to see such quick response. He then thanked Hendricks, Gordon, and Olsen for their due diligence.
The 2018 IBCs will be the new governing regulations for building in Bingham County.