The “whoomph” noise in our bedroom startled us. My wife and I were sitting in the living room of our new rental talking about the move we just made to Blackfoot. The last thing we expected was hearing something akin to a muffled explosion in our new home.
We gingerly opened the bedroom door to find part of the ceiling had collapsed on our bed. That’s pretty much how our life in Blackfoot began, some 42 years ago. My wife was distraught and ready to head back to northern Idaho. I did some fast talking to convince her that things would get better. I had just started graduate work at what was then the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and had a two- to three-year commitment ahead of me. Surely, I argued, we could tough it out for that time and then we’re out of here.
Several homes, two kids, multiple grandkids, and 42 years later, we’re still here. Sometimes we wonder how that ever came to be, especially given that our jobs allowed us to live pretty much anywhere in southern Idaho. The short answer is we quickly grew to love the place for two principal reasons; the people and outdoor opportunities.
Within just a month of moving to Blackfoot, we began to explore Bingham County and surrounding areas. We hiked, picnicked, and camped at every opportunity and, with no kids, we had lots of opportunity. We fished the Blackfoot and Snake Rivers, shot doves in the lavas, pursued sage-grouse in the Big Desert, and hunted mule deer in the mountains. Perhaps just as important, we found many people throughout the county that enjoyed the same things that we valued.
By the time a year had passed we realized that Bingham County was a hub for all sorts of amazing outdoor adventures. Not only did the county offer some great hunting and fishing opportunities, but a relatively short drive brought us to Craters of the Moon National Monument, Swan Valley, and the Tetons. Driving just a little bit further took us to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. The Lost River and Lemhi Mountain ranges were also within easy striking distance.
A few years later my wife and I were both starting our careers. Although happy to get on with life, we did not look forward to leaving Blackfoot. Fortunately, luck was with us and we both found positions that allowed us to stay in Bingham County. I could continue to hunt ducks in the Snake and shoot pheasants in the surrounding farmland. After our girls were born, we taught them to fish at Rose Pond and they joined us in exploring everything from caves in the Lemhi Mountains to archery shoots at Cedar Creek.
After four decades, my enthusiasm for Bingham County and surrounding areas has not dimmed. Outdoor opportunities are abundant reasonably close to home. Within a 20-minute drive I can hunt pheasants on a friend’s ranch or fish a favorite hole in the Snake River. If anything, some opportunities have increased. Blackfoot and Shelley have wonderful greenbelts that provide enjoyable exercise as well as fishing and boating at Jensen Grove. The county also supports the Blackfoot River Bowmen archery range adjacent to Rose Pond and connected to Blackfoot by the greenbelt. In short order, a person could fish, shoot their bow, and go for a walk. If we want to range further afield, Sportsmen’s Park in southern Bingham County offers camping, boating, and fishing. It’s only about a 30-minute drive from Blackfoot.
Regardless of your interests, if you’re outdoor-oriented, Bingham County would be hard to beat as a place to live and enjoy the great outdoors.