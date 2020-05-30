BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners received upgrades regarding the ongoing network upgrades for all of the departments. The project is reaching fruition as they round the corner on replacing all of the network switches that are seven or more years old throughout the county’s buildings.
During Friday’s commission meeting, they were made aware that there are only seven network switches that need to be replaced at this time and they are on pace to complete their overhaul of the county’s network this year. The new installed networking items are made by Cisco and will increase the effectiveness of the system. The network will be able to withstand higher traffic loads as well as larger applications as technology progresses.
Commissioner Mark Bair asked what was left to be completed, with a response of less than 10. Bingham County has around 30 different network switches throughout its departments that were all overdue to be replaced when the project started. The need to replace the switches hit a tipping point when some started to fail, some even in clusters. Failing network switches could lead to improper data retrieval or transmission, longer connection times to the county’s system, or worse, corrupted data.
The need for the upgrade was analogous to the need for computer upgrades. As the rest of technology progresses, something will become outdated and eventually obsolete if not maintained. As things become obsolete, so do the options for keeping the connection secure or stable.
Because of these needs, Commissioner Jessica Lewis made the motion to approve spending of a little more than $3,000 to purchase and install the new network switches. No further discussion was needed between the commissioners and the motion carried unanimously.