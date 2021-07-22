BLACKFOOT – Members of the Eastern Idaho Solid Waste District met with the Bingham County commissioners and Dusty Whited to discuss the possibility of joining the district. The commissioners were met by members of the district, including representatives from Madison and Fremont counties to try and express their interest in Bingham joining in their plans.
The Eastern Idaho Solid Waste District will house a landfill in Madison County pending some land trades with the Idaho Department of Lands where Madison County will trade 1,200 acres that they own for 1,000 acres that IDOL owns. The reason for the trade is because of location and the depth of the water table. A deep-water table makes for safer grounds for a landfill and the tested sites suggest that the aquifer is over 500 feet below the surface.
Adding the depth of the water table to the newer policies put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the location appears that it would be the perfect option for a landfill. Some of the additional policies include running liners under the area that they plan to store refuse and only opening pods or pockets in small acreage amounts such as five or 10 at a time to ensure that the liner is protected from weathering and sun rot.
The invitation comes at a unique time for Bingham County as it currently is seeking a permanent solution to handling its solid waste following the expiration of an agreement with Bannock County for handling their solid waste. The expiration sent Whited looking for an option that would keep the price as low as possible for county residents, but found that it would be an increase regardless of where they choose to go. The suggestion was to transport the waste to Jefferson County’s landfill, but concerns about weather preventing travel to or from the location put that discussion on hold and kept Whited searching.
If Bingham County were to join the district, it will include a $35 per ton tipping fee, which is currently higher than what is being paid as well as $25,000 up front and $25,000 after the land swap with IDOL. According to the waste district’s financial advisor, those dollars would be recouped fairly easily with tipping fees for others that will inevitably use their location and could see a reduction of tipping fees to as low as $17 per ton. That reduction would allow recovering of funds to take place fairly quickly, but the process would be stretched over a 20-year bond process.
The bond process for a solid waste district would not involve a public vote because the amount borrowed would be paid through the tipping fees, eliminating the need for the taxpayer to back the funds through tax dollars. The bond would cover the cost of opening a pod for the landfill as well as lining it, drilling test wells to ensure that the water table is not being affected, and the building of structures similar to what is seen at the Central Transfer Station.
The commissioners need to provide the Eastern Idaho Solid Waste District an answer within the next few weeks in order to avoid a $25,000 additional fee they would be required to pay if they joined after the land swap with IDOL.
The commissioners had quite a few questions surrounding the logistics to which Whited explained the travel distance is less than 20 miles difference round-trip in comparison to where they would be going to deliver their solid waste in Jefferson County. Other questions involved the cycle of opening additional pods as they fill, which they explained is why they would be storing funds to try and avoid bonding for it again in the future.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked if they had spoken with other counties about joining as well and was told that Bonneville County had originally planned on joining but backed out after deciding that they had enough space for the foreseeable future in their current landfill. It was also noted that some of the more northern counties are traveling to Bonneville County to dispose of their waste and this new landfill would provide them a much closer location to travel, saving them time and money.
The commissioners plan to explore this option and provide a response before the district meets with the IDOL on Aug. 17.