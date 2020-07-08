BLACKFOOT – Bigham County commissioners heard from Road and Bridge supervisor Dusty Whited and a representative from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) regarding overweight permits for semis.
The current maximum weight is 105,000 pounds in Bingham County, but across the state, counties are raising the maximum to 129,900 pounds to allow heavy loads to transport without fines.
Locally, businesses like Idaho Asphalt have issued requests for permits to allow these larger loads to be transported through the county so that they can bring in more oil for their mixing plant for the same cost in fuel.
The commissioners had multiple questions during the meeting including how it is regulated, who issues the permits, how do the truckers know what roads are acceptable for them to transport on, and others.
Whited and LHTAC's representative worked through these questions fairly easily, starting with the issuer of the permits. If the county decides to go this route, the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) will issue the permits to the companies. These permits are valid for one year, and can be terminated if needed by the state. Seeing as Bingham County is a farming community, larger transportation vehicles already request permits during harvest season, primarily during sugar beet harvest. Sugar beets are transported from the field to a central location known as a beet dump, and then trans-loaded into larger semis to travel to factories. Whited stated that even these companies that are purchasing these permits are often having their full trucks take routes to allow them to travel legally with the heavier loads and having the empty trucks return on a more direct route because they are under the maximum weight.
They moved on to how they would decide what roads are available for these larger loads. LHTAC's representative explained that ITD offers a matching grant to allow them to conduct engineering studies of potential roadways, including drilling core samples. These samples would provide the information needed to decide if the roadway would be able to sustain the amount of traffic and weight that would be present assuming they choose to go forward.
He said they have the ability to temporarily shut down any approved roadway based on necessity and reroute the traffic accordingly. He also explained that doing this is common, and is uploaded directly to their electronic permits for the drivers once the decision has been made and reported to ITD.
In this process, once the commissioners decided on what roads would be acceptable for heavier traffic, they would turn those maps in to LHTAC and they would share those with ITD for the finalized copies. Once those are completed and confirmed between the county and the state, the information is uploaded to the permitting system alerting drivers that these roads are safe for heavier loads. The commissioners are also to appoint someone to be the deciding factor for special loads traveling through the area; they would alleviate the need for special commissioner meetings to decide if a specific load may travel through the county and what time that would be acceptable.
He noted that it is common for special loads to have specific requirements such as, “you may only drive through the area between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays” because traffic studies show that to be the days and times of lowest commuter traffic in the area.
Following the presentation of the information as well as the responses to their questions, the commissioners provided positive feedback. They will review the information and draft a map with their GIS software to provide to the state in the near future.