BLACKFOOT – Summer brings about different outdoor events that take place in Bingham County, some of which were cut way back or cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and others that may be the start of a tradition this year.
In the coming weeks, Bingham County will see Bingham Ag Days on June 19, Celebrate Blackfoot on June 26, and the first annual Antique Airshow in Blackfoot on July 14-15. With the plethora of events to enjoy, this summer should be one for the record books.
BINGHAM AG DAYS – JUNE 19
Bingham Ag Days took place last year at Spudnik in their business compound with a large car show, vendors, food vendors, and other enjoyable activities for people of all ages. Despite being at the uptrend of the pandemic in southeastern Idaho, the preparation and due diligence by Spudnik, allowed for a “normal” experience in a time that was anything but normal.
This year, the plan is to be bigger than ever with returning vendors and new ones alike to step up to the challenge with this year’s beneficiary being The Village. Each year Bingham Ag Days chooses an organization to partner with as a benefactor and The Village has been elated to be chosen as 2021’s recepient of this charity.
Last year, the car show boasted some amazing vehicles and this year should not disappoint either. Local car enthusiasts enjoy entering their custom works of art for all to enjoy with some built or modified by community members as young as 16 and as old as you can imagine. The car show proved to be a crowd pleaser and had many people going between each entry to analyze the craftsmanship and detail put into the vehicles.
Not to be outdone by a car show at Ag Days was the vintage tractor show. Although the two were stationed by one another, each show had its specific demographic interested in exploring the entries. The vintage tractor show was a glimpse into Bingham County’s history of being a major producer in the nation.
Finally, the trailer loads of donated items was a sight to be seen. Local community members showed their true colors last year and like everything else, Bingham Ag Days will be in competition with itself from last year to outperform its previous donation tally. It was a pleasant reminder that the community we live in, no matter the problems and differences, always rises to the occasion of helping one another.
CELEBRATE BLACKFOOT – JUNE 26
If you have lived in Blackfoot for more than a year, you are aware of the major event known as Celebrate Blackfoot. Although the traditionally week-long event has been scaled back last year and this year, the amount of activities are not.
The Kids’ Business Fair has made a return after taking a more-than-a-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Kids’ Business Fair allows people to see what types of small businesses are being created by local kids and how to get in contact with these young entrepreneurs. This is a must see; it is refreshing to see the future generations learning about work ethic and trying to create their niche in the business world.
Arguably one of the largest car shows in the area that may only be rivalled by events such as Chrome in the Dome, the Celebrate Blackfoot Car Show on average features more than 200 cars for people to explore and inquire about. The different show vehicles draws a crowd of all ages and tends to be a favorite spot for many different enthusiasts. If cars are something that you enjoy, the car show will have something for you. The car show runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for judging.
The ping-pong ball drop will continue to draw a large crowd and will take place in the afternoon. Following the end of the car show as each vehicle exits Jensen Grove, the ping-pong ball drop takes place over the area previously populated with cars. The ping-pong ball drop creates a frantic scurry for chances at prizes for those who jump in. The drop is planned for 5:30 p.m.
Tournaments and competition tend to be a large part of the celebration with some classics returning and new ones joining. There will be a four-on-four coed volleyball tournament held at Jensen Grove as well as a softball tournament held near Airport Park, and a three-on-three basketball tournament.
The competition is set to be fun and fierce as they play for prizes and bragging rights. Each tournament will be ran by their respective leaders, and the contact information is available either by contacting the Chamber of Commerce or visiting the Celebrate Blackfoot Facebook page.
The newest competition joining the fray is the Smoke-n-Wings barbecue competition being held at Blackfoot’s McCarley Field Airport. Teams of four will jockey for being named the Blackfoot Grill Master with their attempts at brisket, chicken, and ribs. The barbecue competition has extended registration open through June 10 and would like to see more teams join in the battle. Contact Steve McClellan, or email Kyle Mangum of the Bingham News Chronicle for additional information.
Celebrate Blackfoot will culminate with a fireworks display after 10 p.m. presented by Bingham Memorial Hospital. The fireworks display is not only for recognizing the nation’s independence but also to recognize the community we have in Blackfoot and the spirit shared day in and day out.
ANTIQUE AIRSHOW – JULY 14 & 15
The first annual Antique Airshow is a reminder of Pride Days in Blackfoot during the 1990s. Nearly every year there would be an aerial display of death-defying acts, stunts, antiques planes, military fly-bys and everything in between. As a child, it was magical; as an adult, it was entertaining. That magic will be returning with thanks to the Puget Sound Antique Aircraft Club (PSAAC). They are traveling through the area and were interested in putting on a show for the people of the area.
All are invited to join for a very modest $5 all-you-can-eat breakfast both days and will be accompanied by a car and bike show during the event. The local chapter of the Civil Air Patrol will present the colors for the show while The Sounds Choir sings the National Anthem as well as additional patriotic songs. The Experimental Aircraft Association will present some interesting planes and fly overs for all to enjoy.
The event will be one to remember and should draw a crowd. With the support of the community, this will become a new tradition for the area and brings back fond memories of those who remember the airshows of yesteryear.
Food vendors will be at the event as well, allowing people to get a sneak-peak of their favorite fair foods a few months early.