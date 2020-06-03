BINGHAM COUNTY – Shawn Hill, director of probation for Bingham County, met with the county commissioners on Monday to discuss policy changes as well as review current practices.
Hill started with explaining that he spent the weekend reflecting on communication he had in the past about what he wanted to address the commissioners with and how he wanted to make sure he came across clear and concise. The message was that of probation drug testing problems, continued training, and reevaluation of who needs to be carrying a firearm.
Hill explained to the commissioners that the current drug testing procedures for the probation office are not adding up financially. Bingham County probation has been using urinary analysis to verify if someone on probation is using drugs or alcohol.
The cost averages out to be around $5 per test and continues to be a financial burden for the county. Now, because they have not had to conduct as many tests as they estimated they would need, they may find themselves contractually bound to paying a certain amount at the end of the period. Hill asked about the estimations on the buyout cost, and was informed it could fall between $30,000-$50,000. However, it is not unknown for the contractor to work with government entities to come to an agreement at the end of the period.
Hill then turned his attention to another topic he wanted to address.
The majority of the meeting was focused on the details of training. Hill addressed the commissioners with specific information as to where he feels he can do cutbacks in his budget but maintain a proper amount of funds in his budget to provide proper training for his officers, new and continued.
He contacted other local law enforcement agencies and probation offices to discuss the amount placed into each department’s budget for continued training and new hire training. Depending on the location, the amounts were quite different; some as low as $600 per officer per year, all the way up to $1,500 per officer per year. Hill explained that he feels that $1,000 per officer is enough to cover new and continued training for his officers, but feels that it would be easier to budget for training if those who hold the training provided the dates, schedules, and topics with more notice. The lack of notice has made it difficult in the past to schedule officers for every training session because of other obligations. Furthermore, the topics on the agenda are not always as listed according to Hill.
Hill explained that he tells his officers when they attend continued training seminars out of town to try and get into different training sessions than something they had already participated.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis asked Hill if he has his officers collect extra information at these training sessions to share with their fellow officers who were not in attendance. Hill explained that he does ask his officers to do so as well as having them present the information to the best of their ability. Even though the officers may receive some of the training, Hill did explain to the commissioners that it would not be considered as part of the required 20 hours of additional/continued training lined out in their policies. It is this requirement that has been approved and agreed upon that continues to provide additional training for the probation officers.
Hill reaffirmed his position on the dollar amount he settled upon because of the short notice of each training, the per diem for each officer, as well as the travel time.
Hill then turned his attention to another matter — misdemeanor probation officers (MPO) and their duty weapons. Hill expressed that he does not believe that they are a necessity for his MPOs and that if they stop purchasing duty weapons for them, they will be able to save substantial amounts. Concerns about safety of officers who step into a tough situation are always at the forefront of their superior’s minds, but Hill believes that at this time, they are not a necessity for his officers to be able to successfully do their work.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked about the safety of the officer if they are unarmed. He asked about the situation that came about in Orem, Utah, over the weekend where an unarmed officer was killed.
Hill replied, “A gun on his hip does not mean he wouldn’t have been shot. That is why they wear body armor.”
Hill said he is not advocating the disarming of his MPOs because of cost, but rather out of experience. Hill offered to have the weapons transferred to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office as well as the ammunition. Manwaring suggested a possible transfer of funds for the firearms as it would lower the cost of acquisition of new duty weapons for some time. Hill has served the community for over 20 years and continues to look at ways he can help turn lives around.