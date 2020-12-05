BLACKFOOT — The first half of the 2020 Bingham County property tax is due by Dec. 21, according to Bingham County Tax Collector Tanna Beal.
For the safety of tax payers and employees, contactless payments are encouraged when possible. If you are coming into the office to pay, please bring your tax bills with you. Payment options outside of coming into the courthouse include mailing your payment or dropping your payment in the white drop box near the east parking lot entrance.
Please include the appropriate payment stub to facilitate proper credit. Credit card payments or payments made directly from your checking account may be made by going to the Treasurer’s section of the county website www.co.bingham.id.us (convenience fees will apply). Early payment is encouraged to avoid unexpected circumstances that might prevent you from making payment by the due date.
Office hours are Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours Monday the 14th through Monday the 21st from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Payments may be mailed to 501 N Maple, #210, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Please be aware that if you wait until late in the day on Dec. 21 to mail your payment it may not be postmarked until the next day. Only payments that are in the office or postmarked by Dec. 21 will be considered on time. Under Idaho Code, late payments are charged a 2% late charge and interest accumulates at the rate of 1% per month starting Jan. 1. Any personal property or mobile home taxes that do not have the first half paid by Dec. 21 must be paid in full.
For more information, please contact the Treasurer’s office at (208) 782-3090, 3091 or 3092.