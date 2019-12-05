BLACKFOOT — The first half of the 2019 Bingham County property tax is due by Dec. 20, according to Bingham County Tax Collector Tanna Beal.
If you are going into her office to pay, please bring your tax bills with you. If you are mailing your payment, please include the appropriate payment stub to facilitate proper credit. Early payment is encouraged to avoid long lines or unexpected circumstances that might prevent you from making payment on the due date.
Office hours are Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours Dec. 16 through Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Payments may be mailed to 501 N Maple, #210, Blackfoot, 83221. There is also a white drop box near the east parking lot entrance. Please be aware that if you wait until late in the day on Dec. 20 to mail your payment it may not be postmarked until the next day. Only payments that are in the office or postmarked by Dec. 20 will be considered on time. Under Idaho Code, late payments are charged a 2 percent late charge and interest accumulates at the rate of 1 percent per month starting Jan. 1. Any personal property or mobile home taxes that do not have the first half paid by Dec. 20 must be paid in full.
Credit card payments may be made in person in the Treasurer’s office, or on the Treasurer’s section of the county website www.co.bingham.id.us. (convenience fee will apply).
If additional information is needed, please contact the Treasurer’s office at 782-3090, 3091 or 3092.