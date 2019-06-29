BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police attempted on Thursday to stop a 2002 Chrysler 300 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County.
Police said the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended a short time later on Sheepskin Road, just east of Highway 91, where the driver, Jared Sireech, 31, was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Sireech was booked into the Bingham County Jail for felony eluding, driving under the influence, and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Further charges may be pending.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Fort Hall Police Department.